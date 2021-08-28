Community briefs: Portola Valley vaccine clinic, new kindergarten at Sacred Heart, electric vehicle rebates

The town of Portola Valley will host a vaccine clinic at its Town Center at 765 Portola Road in the Community Hall courtyard (by the library) on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Register or walk up to get your vaccine at myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255. All people 12 and over are welcome, regardless of immigration status.

Street resurfacing project in Portola Valley

Portola Valley will be doing street resurfacing on various roadways through Oct. 15.

The project will consist of asphalt repairs and applying surface seals to the road. The repairs will include grinding worn areas, crack sealing, a surface seal treatment, and repainting traffic markings. Traffic will have limited access through those streets during the street resurfacing process. Traffic controls within the construction area will be in place.

A list of streets that will be resurfaced is posted on the town's website.

Peninsula Clean Energy expands EV rebate program

Peninsula Clean Energy, San Mateo County's official electricity provider, announced Aug. 10 it is expanding its used electric vehicle rebate program.

Eligible county residents could receive up to $4,000 in rebates to purchase a used electric vehicle.

The amount of the rebate depends on a resident's income level and whether the vehicle is a hybrid or fully electric.

All county residents could receive rebates starting at $700 for a plug-in hybrid and up to $1,000 for a fully electric vehicle.

Income-qualified residents, such as those participating in CalFresh, Clipper START or other assistance programs, can receive rebates of up to $3,700 for plug-in hybrids or $4,000 for fully electric vehicles.

The rebate only applies to used electric vehicles, which must be 8 years old or newer and which cost no more than $25,000 before the rebates.

Income-qualified residents in San Mateo County can combine Peninsula Clean Energy rebates with other regional and state programs.

The used electric vehicle rebate program is a partnership with GRID Alternatives Bay Area, a nonprofit that provides clean energy programs.

To be eligible for a rebate, residents must preapply online before purchasing a used electric vehicle. The preapplication is available here.

Once the application is approved, qualifying residents can purchase vehicles at a participating local car dealership. A list of participating dealerships is available online.

More information on the program is available here.

Town halls on disaster preparedness

The Sequoia Healthcare District is hosting two virtual town halls on disaster preparedness with Sandra Firpo, emergency services specialist and CERT program manager for the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, and Barbara Wood, former Almanac reporter and Red Cross disaster responder.

The two will share stories about their work in the field, and give timely and relevant advice on how to better prepare yourself and your family in the event of a disaster.

The first is Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 6-7 p.m. and another Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 6-7 p.m.

Register here.