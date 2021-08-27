Prayer vigil planned at First United Methodist Church following hate incidents

To support a local faith leader who recently experienced race-related hate incidents, a multifaith solidarity prayer vigil is planned for this Sunday, Aug. 29.

On Aug. 15, Rev. Debra Murray, senior pastor at the First United Methodist Church of Palo Alto, experienced a series of hate incidents and was threatened because of her Black Lives Matter sign and leadership, according to the event flyer.

Murray declined to describe the incidents in further detail to this news organization because she didn't want the incidents to receive further public attention.

Other incidents have been directed at Black Lives Matter and Black religious leaders, people in the community and houses of worship in the Palo Alto area, according to the flyer.

To show solidarity with the First United Methodist faith community, visitors are invited to attend a prayer gathering Sunday, Aug 29, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church at 625 Hamilton Ave., between Byron and Webster streets, in Palo Alto. Faith leaders from diverse traditions around the area are expected to attend.