Get in gear for bike nonprofit's fundraising sale

Every day, the Silicon Valley Bike Exchange reinvents the wheel, in a sense — or least reinvents two-wheelers. The nonprofit's volunteers refurbish bicycles and donate them to people in need through over a dozen local organizations. Now, the bike exchange is offering up some of its handiwork to the public at large with a sale of used bikes, parts and accessories, taking place Aug. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will be held outside the group's Palo Alto headquarters at 3961 E. Bayshore Road.

​​The sale, which is a fundraiser for the Silicon Valley Bike Exchange, offers refurbished bicycles of just about every kind, including road bikes, mountain bikes, commuters, vintage bicycles and a few bikes for kids, according to the exchange's website.

Bikes may be the main event here, but the sale also offers plenty of gently used frames and parts, such as wheels, forks, pedals and derailleurs, as well as accessories: everything from lights and locks to bells and bike racks.

And for those who are already handy with doing repairs on their own, there are some "as-is" goodies for DIYers, too.

For more information, visit bikex.org.