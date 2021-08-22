News

Stanford oncologist faces child pornography charges

Joseph Andrew Mollick of Menlo Park allegedly possessed thousands of illegal images on his computer

by Sue Dremann / Almanac

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 22, 2021, 9:56 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Menlo Park physician who is affiliated with Stanford Cancer Center has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to a federal complaint in U.S. district court in San Francisco.

Joseph Andrew Mollick, 58, of Menlo Park, appeared in San Franwas charged with possession of child pornography in U.S. district court in San Francisco. Courtesy Photospin.

Joseph Andrew Mollick, 58, is a hematologist-oncologist who is also affiliated with Dominican Hospital and University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, among others. He faces the child pornography charge after an image he allegedly uploaded to a Canadian smartphone app was flagged by the company.

He allegedly uploaded the image onto the Kik smartphone messaging app on Aug. 30, 2019. Kik uses Microsoft's PhotoDNA technology, which immediately scans uploaded images to flag suspected child pornography. The company's law enforcement team alerted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which forwarded the materials to the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations office.

An investigator obtained a federal search warrant on Aug. 13, 2020, after linking an internet provider (IP) address to Mollick. The investigation uncovered more than 2,000 images and videos of child pornography and more than 800 files of child erotica through Mollick's Apple iCloud account, according to the federal complaint. The complaint was filed on July 13 and was unsealed by the court on Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Northern California in San Francisco.

Mollick appeared in federal court on Friday and was released on $50,000 bail. If he is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Stanford oncologist faces child pornography charges

Joseph Andrew Mollick of Menlo Park allegedly possessed thousands of illegal images on his computer

by Sue Dremann / Almanac

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 22, 2021, 9:56 am

A Menlo Park physician who is affiliated with Stanford Cancer Center has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to a federal complaint in U.S. district court in San Francisco.

Joseph Andrew Mollick, 58, is a hematologist-oncologist who is also affiliated with Dominican Hospital and University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, among others. He faces the child pornography charge after an image he allegedly uploaded to a Canadian smartphone app was flagged by the company.

He allegedly uploaded the image onto the Kik smartphone messaging app on Aug. 30, 2019. Kik uses Microsoft's PhotoDNA technology, which immediately scans uploaded images to flag suspected child pornography. The company's law enforcement team alerted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which forwarded the materials to the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations office.

An investigator obtained a federal search warrant on Aug. 13, 2020, after linking an internet provider (IP) address to Mollick. The investigation uncovered more than 2,000 images and videos of child pornography and more than 800 files of child erotica through Mollick's Apple iCloud account, according to the federal complaint. The complaint was filed on July 13 and was unsealed by the court on Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Northern California in San Francisco.

Mollick appeared in federal court on Friday and was released on $50,000 bail. If he is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.