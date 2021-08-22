News

Air quality advisory issued for Monday

Wildfire smoke will continue drifting through the Bay Area

by Kathleen Kirkwood / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 22, 2021, 5:59 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

An air quality advisory has been issued for Monday as wildfire smoke continues to drift through the region.

The smoke is expected to stay aloft and bring hazy skies, but air quality at ground level will be in the good to moderate range, Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials said.

Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and a Spare the Air Alert won't be in effect.

The air district is closely monitoring air quality for smoke impacts from wildfires.

When the smell of smoke is present, residents should avoid exposure and stay indoors with windows and doors closed until the smoke subsides, if temperatures allow.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The air district recommends that people affected by smoke should set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing for people who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.

Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure, the air district said.

More information on air quality readings can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important health news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Air quality advisory issued for Monday

Wildfire smoke will continue drifting through the Bay Area

by Kathleen Kirkwood / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 22, 2021, 5:59 pm

An air quality advisory has been issued for Monday as wildfire smoke continues to drift through the region.

The smoke is expected to stay aloft and bring hazy skies, but air quality at ground level will be in the good to moderate range, Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials said.

Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and a Spare the Air Alert won't be in effect.

The air district is closely monitoring air quality for smoke impacts from wildfires.

When the smell of smoke is present, residents should avoid exposure and stay indoors with windows and doors closed until the smoke subsides, if temperatures allow.

The air district recommends that people affected by smoke should set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing for people who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.

Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure, the air district said.

More information on air quality readings can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.