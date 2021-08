Air quality advisory issued for Monday

An air quality advisory has been issued for Monday as wildfire smoke continues to drift through the region.

The smoke is expected to stay aloft and bring hazy skies, but air quality at ground level will be in the good to moderate range, Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials said.

Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and a Spare the Air Alert won't be in effect.

The air district is closely monitoring air quality for smoke impacts from wildfires.

When the smell of smoke is present, residents should avoid exposure and stay indoors with windows and doors closed until the smoke subsides, if temperatures allow.