News

On a seafaring vacation, a Menlo Park doctor helped out a researcher in distress

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 20, 2021, 11:23 am 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Ramanathan family of Menlo Park poses on the deck of a catamaran during their vacation in the Florida Keys. After Dr. Latha Palanaippan helped rescue a shark researcher at Dry Tortugas National Park, the researcher named a shark after her son, Rohan. Courtesy Latha Palaniappan.

Dr. Latha Palaniappan of Menlo Park and her family were sailing on a catamaran off the coast of the Florida Keys when she was called upon to put her medical training to use.

The family, which loves water sports like scuba diving and snorkeling, was enjoying a trip they'd put off six months due to the pandemic. Palaniappan, a pharmacogenomics specialist at Stanford who is trained in advanced cardiac life support, had been very busy during due to COVID-19 and her family had long looked forward to the June vacation, she said in an interview.

About 70 miles west of Key West, their boat was approached by someone seeking help at the nearby island, where a person had collapsed on the beach and needed medical aid. Fort Jefferson, used to protect the Gulf Coast, is atop an island that's part of Dry Tortugas National Park.

As Palaniappan's 12-year-old son, Rohan Ramanathan, described it, his mom left the boat where they'd been spending their days snorkeling and exploring, witnessing sea creatures and a shipwreck, to go help someone. At the time, he said, he and his 16-year-old sister kept an eye out for what was happening on the island with their binoculars, but couldn't see much.

The person in need turned out to be world-renowned shark biologist Wes Pratt, something Palaniappan said she learned after responding to the emergency.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The biologist has been studying sharks for more than 40 years and has been featured widely in National Geographic magazines and documentary TV programs, according to the National Park Service.

Under Good Samaritan laws, Palaniappan said, trained medical professionals are not required to respond in emergency situations, but it is considered humanitarian to provide aid.

"People may not realize how helpful they can be in these remote areas," she said.

One condition of such laws is that doctors are not permitted to receive any sort of compensation or money for their service, Palaniappan said.

But people can pay it forward, she added.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

After providing initial emergency care to the researcher on June 21, she and her family returned to the island the following day to check in on him.

Pratt was grateful to the doctor for her help and ended up giving Rohan a book about sharks.

Later, the family found out that the biologist had also decided to name a shark after Rohan, "to inspire him in his interests of marine biology and the sea," Palaniappan said.

It's pretty unusual to have an Indian name for a shark, likely because there aren't many shark scientists in India, Palaniappan said.

"I think this is probably the world's first shark named Rohan," she said.

The gesture, she said, was very meaningful for her son.

"I'd never seen a happier look on his face," she said. "Nothing could have made this 12-year-old boy happier."

Email Staff Writer Kate Bradshaw at [email protected]

A front row seat to local high school sports.

Check out the new the Playbook newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

On a seafaring vacation, a Menlo Park doctor helped out a researcher in distress

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 20, 2021, 11:23 am

Dr. Latha Palaniappan of Menlo Park and her family were sailing on a catamaran off the coast of the Florida Keys when she was called upon to put her medical training to use.

The family, which loves water sports like scuba diving and snorkeling, was enjoying a trip they'd put off six months due to the pandemic. Palaniappan, a pharmacogenomics specialist at Stanford who is trained in advanced cardiac life support, had been very busy during due to COVID-19 and her family had long looked forward to the June vacation, she said in an interview.

About 70 miles west of Key West, their boat was approached by someone seeking help at the nearby island, where a person had collapsed on the beach and needed medical aid. Fort Jefferson, used to protect the Gulf Coast, is atop an island that's part of Dry Tortugas National Park.

As Palaniappan's 12-year-old son, Rohan Ramanathan, described it, his mom left the boat where they'd been spending their days snorkeling and exploring, witnessing sea creatures and a shipwreck, to go help someone. At the time, he said, he and his 16-year-old sister kept an eye out for what was happening on the island with their binoculars, but couldn't see much.

The person in need turned out to be world-renowned shark biologist Wes Pratt, something Palaniappan said she learned after responding to the emergency.

The biologist has been studying sharks for more than 40 years and has been featured widely in National Geographic magazines and documentary TV programs, according to the National Park Service.

Under Good Samaritan laws, Palaniappan said, trained medical professionals are not required to respond in emergency situations, but it is considered humanitarian to provide aid.

"People may not realize how helpful they can be in these remote areas," she said.

One condition of such laws is that doctors are not permitted to receive any sort of compensation or money for their service, Palaniappan said.

But people can pay it forward, she added.

After providing initial emergency care to the researcher on June 21, she and her family returned to the island the following day to check in on him.

Pratt was grateful to the doctor for her help and ended up giving Rohan a book about sharks.

Later, the family found out that the biologist had also decided to name a shark after Rohan, "to inspire him in his interests of marine biology and the sea," Palaniappan said.

It's pretty unusual to have an Indian name for a shark, likely because there aren't many shark scientists in India, Palaniappan said.

"I think this is probably the world's first shark named Rohan," she said.

The gesture, she said, was very meaningful for her son.

"I'd never seen a happier look on his face," she said. "Nothing could have made this 12-year-old boy happier."

Email Staff Writer Kate Bradshaw at [email protected]

Comments

Enough
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
17 hours ago
Enough, Menlo Park: other
Registered user
17 hours ago

Nice article and a happy story. Adding the name of the shark would have been nice...

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.