Free school supplies, COVID-19 vaccines available Saturday in East Palo Alto

With kids heading back to classrooms this month for the start of a new school year, families can pick up free school supplies and get COVID-19 vaccinations at the same time in East Palo Alto on Saturday.

Bags of supplies, including notebooks, pencils, erasers and face masks, will be available. COVID-19 vaccinations also will be offered during a school supply distribution event from 9 a.m. to noon at 2043 Euclid Ave. and then from 1-4 p.m. at Bridge Pop Park, at the corner of West Bayshore and Newell roads.

The annual event is operated by Woodland Park Communities, which is the community outreach arm of Woodland Park Apartments, a roughly 1,800-apartment complex in East Palo Alto.

According to Teresa Morales, Woodland Park’s community engagement manager, Saturday’s event is part of a broader attempt "to bring resources to this community that has been for the longest time unable to access fully all the benefits of organizations and services that are on the other side of the freeway."

This year, organizers scheduled the supply giveaway to coincide with a pair of weekly vaccination clinics. Sutter Health will offer vaccines at the Euclid Avenue site and Stanford Health Care will provide shots near Bridge Pop Park at an existing 45 Newell Road vaccination location.