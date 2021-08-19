News

Spare the Air alerts issued for Thursday, Friday due to wildfire smoke

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 19, 2021, 1:36 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Stanford Dish and Dumbarton Bridge are barely visible from Portola Valley due to smoke from wildfires on Aug. 18, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued Spare the Air alerts for Thursday and Friday due to smoke from numerous wildfires around Northern California and further north in Oregon and Washington that continues to come into the region.

The air district had previously issued air quality advisories for the two days but had said it did not expect air quality in the region to be bad enough to exceed federal standards and prompt the more serious Spare the Air alert, during which wood burning is banned both indoors and outdoors.

"There's a huge smoke plume over the Bay Area ... it had been trickling down a little bit but mostly staying healthy at ground level," air district spokesman Aaron Richardson said. "The fires everywhere have just kicked up so much yesterday and today, so there are higher levels than expected."

The air quality wasn't exceeding federal health levels in most of the region as of midday Thursday but was expected to deteriorate as the day goes along, Richardson said.

If people smell smoke, they should stay inside with windows and doors closed, and set their air conditioning or car vent systems to recirculate air to prevent outside air from coming inside their building or vehicle.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The air district will monitor air quality in the region and determine if more Spare the Air alerts will be necessary over the weekend, but Richardson said there is "some hope there will be a wind shift and a little bit of a system coming in" that will push the smoke out of the Bay Area.

People can follow the latest air quality readings at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Spare the Air alerts issued for Thursday, Friday due to wildfire smoke

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 19, 2021, 1:36 pm

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued Spare the Air alerts for Thursday and Friday due to smoke from numerous wildfires around Northern California and further north in Oregon and Washington that continues to come into the region.

The air district had previously issued air quality advisories for the two days but had said it did not expect air quality in the region to be bad enough to exceed federal standards and prompt the more serious Spare the Air alert, during which wood burning is banned both indoors and outdoors.

"There's a huge smoke plume over the Bay Area ... it had been trickling down a little bit but mostly staying healthy at ground level," air district spokesman Aaron Richardson said. "The fires everywhere have just kicked up so much yesterday and today, so there are higher levels than expected."

The air quality wasn't exceeding federal health levels in most of the region as of midday Thursday but was expected to deteriorate as the day goes along, Richardson said.

If people smell smoke, they should stay inside with windows and doors closed, and set their air conditioning or car vent systems to recirculate air to prevent outside air from coming inside their building or vehicle.

The air district will monitor air quality in the region and determine if more Spare the Air alerts will be necessary over the weekend, but Richardson said there is "some hope there will be a wind shift and a little bit of a system coming in" that will push the smoke out of the Bay Area.

People can follow the latest air quality readings at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.