Arts

Museum's Victorian Day takes old-school fun online

Virtual event offers activities for kids and adults exploring Victorian entertainment

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 19, 2021, 9:45 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Mateo County History Museum's Online Victorian Day includes costumed re-enactors and circus-themed activities for children. Courtesy San Mateo County History Museum

Britain's Queen Victoria doesn't seem to have been famous for her fun-loving ways, to the point that legend credits her, accurately or not, with the phrase "We are not amused."

Even so, her long reign ushered in many new innovations during the 19th century, so maybe her majesty would be pleased by a day of activities exploring Victorian-era entertainment, all presented via a 20th-century innovation: the web.

The San Mateo County Museum of History is hosting Online Victorian Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, starting at 9 a.m.

Among the activities: crafts for kids focusing on the circus, a favorite way for Victorians to have fun. The museum will provide templates for a paper circus tent for kids to color and assemble, a clown mask to decorate and a small unicycle toy to create.

Somewhat opposite to a circus, tea parties were also in vogue for Victorians and re-enactors will offer an online lesson in the etiquette of tea and share some juicy tidbits about the rich and locally famous folks who lived on the Peninsula during Victorian times. The museum will provide recipes so that guests can make their own teatime treats.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The grand finale of the event will be an online fashion show of Victorian clothes.

The museum also hosts a series of Victorian Days walking tours, both in-person and virtual, that explore a variety of historic Midpeninsula locations, with upcoming tours of Menlo Park's Holy Cross Cemetery on Aug. 22 and notable sites around San Carlos on Aug. 28. Both tours will take place online.

For more information, visit historysmc.org

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Museum's Victorian Day takes old-school fun online

Virtual event offers activities for kids and adults exploring Victorian entertainment

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 19, 2021, 9:45 am

Britain's Queen Victoria doesn't seem to have been famous for her fun-loving ways, to the point that legend credits her, accurately or not, with the phrase "We are not amused."

Even so, her long reign ushered in many new innovations during the 19th century, so maybe her majesty would be pleased by a day of activities exploring Victorian-era entertainment, all presented via a 20th-century innovation: the web.

The San Mateo County Museum of History is hosting Online Victorian Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, starting at 9 a.m.

Among the activities: crafts for kids focusing on the circus, a favorite way for Victorians to have fun. The museum will provide templates for a paper circus tent for kids to color and assemble, a clown mask to decorate and a small unicycle toy to create.

Somewhat opposite to a circus, tea parties were also in vogue for Victorians and re-enactors will offer an online lesson in the etiquette of tea and share some juicy tidbits about the rich and locally famous folks who lived on the Peninsula during Victorian times. The museum will provide recipes so that guests can make their own teatime treats.

The grand finale of the event will be an online fashion show of Victorian clothes.

The museum also hosts a series of Victorian Days walking tours, both in-person and virtual, that explore a variety of historic Midpeninsula locations, with upcoming tours of Menlo Park's Holy Cross Cemetery on Aug. 22 and notable sites around San Carlos on Aug. 28. Both tours will take place online.

For more information, visit historysmc.org

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.