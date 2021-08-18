WHOA! seeks equestrian artworks for Art of the Horse show

The Woodside-area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!) is inviting artists to celebrate the beauty of all things equine. The organization has put out a call for artists to submit works to its juried show of horse-themed art that will kick off the association's annual Day of the Horse weekend in mid-October.

The exhibition, called Art of the Horse, is open to all artists, and all ages, with two shows: works by adult artists and a youth art show for artists 18 and under.

An artists' reception is planned for Oct. 8, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Woodside Village Church, with refreshments, live music and awards for artists. Some works from the young artists' show will also be chosen for WHOA!'s 2022 calendar of equestrian art.

The pieces submitted for jurying must be original work that celebrates the horse and may be paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media, sculpture, miniatures or jewelry. Artists are asked to submit two to three pieces. The deadline to submit works is Sept. 7, with the entry fee set at $15 per artist.

The in-person Art of the Horse show will take place throughout the Day of the Horse weekend, Oct. 8-10. The adults' show will also be viewable online through Nov. 8. Artists can choose to donate works to an online silent auction — new for this year — that will raise funds for WHOA!'s equestrian programs in San Mateo County.