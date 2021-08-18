Nearly 20% of Menlo Park district firefighters, EMTs still not vaccinated against COVID-19

With nearly a fifth of its firefighters and emergency medical technicians still unvaccinated for COVID-19, Menlo Park Fire Protection District board members on Tuesday night said they will consider whether to mandate vaccinations or daily testing. The board unanimously voted to refer the matter to the district's Human Resources Committee for study.
Director Chuck Bernstein had asked for a staff report on the issue to be submitted at Tuesday's meeting. Fire Chief Mike Shaffer in his report said 77 personnel are vaccinated and 19 are not. The district hasn't regularly tested its employees. Instead, an infection control officer advises if someone can come to work based on a flow chart of symptoms and exposure.
Three firefighters have tested positive since the pandemic began, he said. None of the infected firefighters were traced back to being exposed within the district.
Bernstein said firefighters and EMTs are a public safety agency in close contact with the community. They could, if infected, expose district residents to the virus.
"To allow those people to be in the midst of clients would be irresponsible for us and subjects us to significant liability," he said. "I don't want us to get sued by the family of someone who dies or is disabled" by the transmitted infection, he said.
There had been an employee complaint early in the pandemic claiming the district wasn't maintaining a safe workplace related to COVID-19 precautions, he noted. Firefighters are housed in a communal living situation. There are also state and federal OSHA requirements for COVID-19 protections. He said that, hypothetically, there is the prospect of a lawsuit to enforce the rules.
Some firefighters have been quarantined as a precaution in the past, Shaffer said. Bernstein noted that represents another cost to the district to have someone quarantined in terms of personnel taken off line.
"It doesn't seem reasonable for taxpayers to incur that or for our readiness to be compromised," Bernstein said.
Director Robert Jones said the number of unvaccinated personnel sounds significant.
"It has to be a no-brainer, at least at a minimum, testing on a daily basis I think is imperative," he said.
A state mandate now requires that health care personnel in hospitals and congregate-care facilities such as nursing homes must be vaccinated, but so far that hasn't extended to firefighters and emergency personnel, he noted. That could change. Staff said that Los Angeles County is changing its definition of health care workers to include paramedics and EMTs. Other counties or the state could follow.
Bernstein said the district will need to discuss the proposed vaccine requirement with the unions and staff. The Human Resources Committee will report their findings to the board regarding the possible vaccine mandate and testing, perhaps as soon as September.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
14 hours ago
Registered user
14 hours ago
I'm curious as to why such a large amt are not vaccinated. Maybe they need a tour of a covid ward.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
13 hours ago
Registered user
13 hours ago
"...a flow chart of symptoms and exposure."
Might have been adequate in March 2020, but now we know that infected people can be asymptomatic and can still transmit the virus. Anyone who is not vaccinated/isn't testing regularly should not have public contact.
Thanks to Chuck Bernstein for his advocacy on behalf of the public. Too bad that our so-called public servants are so much less conscientious about their responsibilities.
Registered user
Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
13 hours ago
Registered user
13 hours ago
Should be a no brainer. What's wrong with them? I wouldn't want to be treated by ANYONE who isn't vaccinated period!
Registered user
Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
12 hours ago
Registered user
12 hours ago
Mandate the vaccine immediately. Waiting is endangering the public they serve.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
I wonder whether those unvaccinated personnel have had a chance to 1) explain that decision and 2) share the source of their information. Rather than shaming or denying them work, perhaps at least some would reconsider, given true facts (vs false "facts"). They may not understand they are a possible source of COVID for family members, as well as colleagues and community members. The fact that over 90% of new COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated means that under 10% of hospitalizations are of vaccinated people. I choose to take my chances with "possible" adverse outcome from the vaccine (in my case 1 1/2 days of fatigue and low fever) vs the very alarming outcomes of COVID. It's all in the odds, folks!
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
All employees should be masked while on the job, inside or out-of doors. Any public facing employees should be required to be vaccinated.
Any EMTs who respond to potential COVID cases should be tested following any interaction with the patient.
Those in back-office jobs should be required to be tested weekly.
Language should be written into union contracts that at any time in the future when the CA state health department or CDC declares a pandemic that employees will be mandated to follow prophylactic measures (including vaccines) as defined by the San Mateo County Department of Health.
My 2 cents.
Steve Taffee
Willows