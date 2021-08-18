Nearly 20% of Menlo Park district firefighters, EMTs still not vaccinated against COVID-19

"To allow those people to be in the midst of clients would be irresponsible for us and subjects us to significant liability," he said. "I don't want us to get sued by the family of someone who dies or is disabled" by the transmitted infection, he said.

Bernstein said firefighters and EMTs are a public safety agency in close contact with the community. They could, if infected, expose district residents to the virus.

Three firefighters have tested positive since the pandemic began, he said. None of the infected firefighters were traced back to being exposed within the district.

Director Chuck Bernstein had asked for a staff report on the issue to be submitted at Tuesday's meeting. Fire Chief Mike Shaffer in his report said 77 personnel are vaccinated and 19 are not. The district hasn't regularly tested its employees. Instead, an infection control officer advises if someone can come to work based on a flow chart of symptoms and exposure.

With nearly a fifth of its firefighters and emergency medical technicians still unvaccinated for COVID-19, Menlo Park Fire Protection District board members on Tuesday night said they will consider whether to mandate vaccinations or daily testing. The board unanimously voted to refer the matter to the district's Human Resources Committee for study.

"It has to be a no-brainer, at least at a minimum, testing on a daily basis I think is imperative," he said.

"It doesn't seem reasonable for taxpayers to incur that or for our readiness to be compromised," Bernstein said.

Some firefighters have been quarantined as a precaution in the past, Shaffer said. Bernstein noted that represents another cost to the district to have someone quarantined in terms of personnel taken off line.

There had been an employee complaint early in the pandemic claiming the district wasn't maintaining a safe workplace related to COVID-19 precautions, he noted. Firefighters are housed in a communal living situation. There are also state and federal OSHA requirements for COVID-19 protections. He said that, hypothetically, there is the prospect of a lawsuit to enforce the rules.

Bernstein said the district will need to discuss the proposed vaccine requirement with the unions and staff. The Human Resources Committee will report their findings to the board regarding the possible vaccine mandate and testing, perhaps as soon as September.

A state mandate now requires that health care personnel in hospitals and congregate-care facilities such as nursing homes must be vaccinated, but so far that hasn't extended to firefighters and emergency personnel, he noted. That could change. Staff said that Los Angeles County is changing its definition of health care workers to include paramedics and EMTs. Other counties or the state could follow.

Nearly 20% of Menlo Park district firefighters, EMTs still not vaccinated against COVID-19

Fire district board considers mandating vaccines or testing for all personnel