Federal U.S. Geological Survey office property to hit the market

An ad has been posted online on the website Loopnet , and other ads are expected to go up shortly before the sale takes place.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) plans to put the 17-acre property up for sale "in the near future" in an online auction, a GSA spokesperson told The Almanac in an email.

It's an announcement years in the works: The federally owned U.S. Geological Survey property at 345 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park will soon go up for sale.

Menlo Park Councilwoman Jen Wolosin, representing District 3, which includes both the USGS property and the SRI International campus now slated for potential redevelopment, said there haven't been any official conversations about how to rezone the property at this point.

"Zoning and land use decisions are the responsibility of local government, and once the USGS land is sold, the federal government will no longer play a role in this process. As the City Council works to develop consensus for its future use, I encourage them to include affordable housing for our community as we deal with astronomical housing costs," said Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Menlo Park) in a statement.

The site has, for years, been one that public officials have expressed interest in seeing used, at least in part, for housing – and particularly affordable housing – as the site transitions from federal property to land under the jurisdiction of the local city government.

GSA has already received "multiple inquiries" and is likely to "receive many more once marketing is in full swing," the spokesperson said in an email. However, it does not release the names of interested parties or bidders to preserve the competitive bidding process and maintain privacy, according to the spokesperson.

"The federal government does not control local zoning and thus any permitted uses will be subject to the city of Menlo Park," sad the spokesperson in an email.

"It makes a lot of sense for these two sites in District 3 to have a big role, but I don't think any one district should take all of the new housing or all of the impacts," Wolosin said. "I think it needs to be a citywide perspective ... This site has a lot of opportunity, but it has to be looked at in conjunction with all the other development going on and how our city is being shaped for the future."

She added that she does expect the USGS property's future to be included in the city's housing element update discussions. As part of a state-mandated process, the city is required to come up with potential locations for more than 3,000 new homes citywide, including a mix of residences at below-market-rate affordability levels.

Wolosin said in an interview that she doesn't want whatever comes next at the USGS property to worsen the city's existing jobs-housing imbalance, and sees the USGS site as an opportunity to provide housing near transit and services. She also noted that she doesn't want her district to become the only place where new homes are considered in the upcoming housing element discussions.

Other details, like the starting bid, have not yet been finalized but will be posted at those websites, according to the spokesperson.

More information about the sale will be posted at disposal.gsa.gov , and the auction will be held on realestatesales.gov .

While the USGS staff has been relocating offices, the Public Buildings Reform Board identified the Menlo Park property a "high-value asset" and with other properties, was approved by the Office of Management and Budget to be sold on Jan. 24, 2020, according to the GSA spokesperson.

Under federal law, the GSA is required to charge market-rate rent for its properties, and the USGS was paying about $7.5 million per year for its Menlo Park space as part of a 10-year lease that expired after moving plans were announced. The USGS announced in September 2016 that it planned to move to the NASA Ames Research Park at Moffett Field to save money on rent.

Federal U.S. Geological Survey office property to hit the market

17-acre campus at 345 Middlefield Road may be rezoned, and some favor replacing offices with affordable housing