Dignity Health reaches agreement with Anthem Blue Cross following contract standoff

Anthem Blue Cross customers can now go back to Sequoia Hospital and get in-network rates after an impasse over contract negotiations briefly killed a long-standing contract between the insurer and Dignity Health's network of hospitals.

In a statement Monday, Dignity Health announced that it had reached a contract agreement with Anthem and settled a monthslong standoff over what the insurance company was willing to pay for hospital services. Dignity argued last month that Anthem was using aggressive cost-cutting tactics that failed to even keep up with the rate of hospital inflation costs.

The previous contract between the two parties lapsed on July 15, and most of Dignity's hospitals and medical facilities no longer provided in-network rates for most patients covered by Anthem. But the newly inked contract is retroactive to July 15, erasing any out-of-network costs customers faced during the last month. The contract lasts through April 2025.

Though neither Anthem nor Blue Cross disclosed what prices were negotiated and settled, Dignity Health Medical Foundation CEO Robert Quinn praised the new contract as a way of ensuring that the hospital can meet the needs of patients now and in the future.

"This is a win for our patients who deserve access to local high-quality care. We deeply appreciate the patience of our patients, employers, and physicians as we have worked through this process," Quinn said.