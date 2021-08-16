Apple devices worth $14K stolen from Encinal School

About $14,460 worth of iPads and other items were taken from Encinal School in Atherton overnight on Friday, police reported Sunday night.
Between 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 14, someone broke into the gym at the elementary school and took one pull wagon, 47 iPads, two iPad Pros and one iPhone, Atherton police said in a news bulletin.
The stolen devices belonged to one of the summer camps that leases space from the school, said Parke Treadway, public information officer for the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD).
"While not school-related, MPCSD shares its disappointment that an individual or individuals would steal technology that clearly belongs to children," she said. "We have confidence in Atherton PD (Police Department)'s investigative efforts and look forward to those responsible being brought to justice."
This was not the first time someone stole electronics from Encinal. In 2018, $14,000 worth of electronics were taken during the first weekend of December.
This marks the 36th burglary in town so far this year — though there was a lull in thefts for the most part over the last month, according to police. An estimated $278,396 worth of goods have been stolen in 2021, police said.
In June, police held a community meeting to address a spike in burglaries in town. They discussed ways to prevent burglaries, information about automated license plate readers (ALPRs) in town and general police operations. In July, the Town Council accepted a donation of $21,000 to install four more license plate readers and four ALPR warning signs. Some 22 of the town’s 43 license plate readers are privately funded. The town planned to place two new cameras northbound at El Camino Real and Walnut Avenue, and southbound at El Camino Real at and Selby Lane.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.
