Apple devices worth $14K stolen from Encinal School

About $14,460 worth of iPads and other items were taken from Encinal School in Atherton overnight on Friday, police reported Sunday night.

Between 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 14, someone broke into the gym at the elementary school and took one pull wagon, 47 iPads, two iPad Pros and one iPhone, Atherton police said in a news bulletin.

The stolen devices belonged to one of the summer camps that leases space from the school, said Parke Treadway, public information officer for the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD).

"While not school-related, MPCSD shares its disappointment that an individual or individuals would steal technology that clearly belongs to children," she said. "We have confidence in Atherton PD (Police Department)'s investigative efforts and look forward to those responsible being brought to justice."

This was not the first time someone stole electronics from Encinal. In 2018, $14,000 worth of electronics were taken during the first weekend of December.