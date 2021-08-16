News

Apple devices worth $14K stolen from Encinal School

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 16, 2021, 11:25 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Someone stole $14K worth of electronics from Encinal School in Atherton over the weekend. Via Google Maps.

About $14,460 worth of iPads and other items were taken from Encinal School in Atherton overnight on Friday, police reported Sunday night.

Between 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 14, someone broke into the gym at the elementary school and took one pull wagon, 47 iPads, two iPad Pros and one iPhone, Atherton police said in a news bulletin.

The stolen devices belonged to one of the summer camps that leases space from the school, said Parke Treadway, public information officer for the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD).

"While not school-related, MPCSD shares its disappointment that an individual or individuals would steal technology that clearly belongs to children," she said. "We have confidence in Atherton PD (Police Department)'s investigative efforts and look forward to those responsible being brought to justice."

This was not the first time someone stole electronics from Encinal. In 2018, $14,000 worth of electronics were taken during the first weekend of December.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

This marks the 36th burglary in town so far this year — though there was a lull in thefts for the most part over the last month, according to police. An estimated $278,396 worth of goods have been stolen in 2021, police said.

In June, police held a community meeting to address a spike in burglaries in town. They discussed ways to prevent burglaries, information about automated license plate readers (ALPRs) in town and general police operations. In July, the Town Council accepted a donation of $21,000 to install four more license plate readers and four ALPR warning signs. Some 22 of the town’s 43 license plate readers are privately funded. The town planned to place two new cameras northbound at El Camino Real and Walnut Avenue, and southbound at El Camino Real at and Selby Lane.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Apple devices worth $14K stolen from Encinal School

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 16, 2021, 11:25 am

About $14,460 worth of iPads and other items were taken from Encinal School in Atherton overnight on Friday, police reported Sunday night.

Between 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 14, someone broke into the gym at the elementary school and took one pull wagon, 47 iPads, two iPad Pros and one iPhone, Atherton police said in a news bulletin.

The stolen devices belonged to one of the summer camps that leases space from the school, said Parke Treadway, public information officer for the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD).

"While not school-related, MPCSD shares its disappointment that an individual or individuals would steal technology that clearly belongs to children," she said. "We have confidence in Atherton PD (Police Department)'s investigative efforts and look forward to those responsible being brought to justice."

This was not the first time someone stole electronics from Encinal. In 2018, $14,000 worth of electronics were taken during the first weekend of December.

This marks the 36th burglary in town so far this year — though there was a lull in thefts for the most part over the last month, according to police. An estimated $278,396 worth of goods have been stolen in 2021, police said.

In June, police held a community meeting to address a spike in burglaries in town. They discussed ways to prevent burglaries, information about automated license plate readers (ALPRs) in town and general police operations. In July, the Town Council accepted a donation of $21,000 to install four more license plate readers and four ALPR warning signs. Some 22 of the town’s 43 license plate readers are privately funded. The town planned to place two new cameras northbound at El Camino Real and Walnut Avenue, and southbound at El Camino Real at and Selby Lane.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.