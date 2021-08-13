News

Community briefs: La Entrada makeover, Portola Valley power outage and upcoming housing meetings

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 13, 2021, 11:03 am 0
Ongoing construction in the front of La Entrada Middle School campus on Aug. 3, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

La Entrada Middle School construction

The front of La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park is getting a makeover this summer, according to the Las Lomitas Elementary School District website.

During construction, which kicked off in mid-June, the front office parking lot and office won't be accessible. Construction should be done by the first day of school on Aug. 25, according to the district.

To speak with office staff, park at the district office and walk through the field to Room 76, district officials said. You can also get to Room 76 through the Monte Rosa back gate.

For more information, go to the district's website, llesd-ca.schoolloop.com.

Saturday: Input sought on adding housing to Menlo Park

The city of Menlo Park is hosting a public meeting Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon to start collecting feedback as the city works to come up with potential sites to accommodate roughly 3,000 new housing units as part of a state mandate, called the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA). The meeting will provide attendees with an overview of which potential land use policies are up for consideration and collect feedback to shape upcoming policy proposals for where and how to add housing in the city. The Zoom meeting ID is 856 9945 0634.

Another Zoom-based community meeting to collect input on the housing element, along with input for the city's new environmental justice element and updated safety element, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., to focus on issues of housing equity, environmental justice and safety issues in Menlo Park. The Zoom meeting ID is 810 1203 0238.

People may also weigh in by completing a survey online in English at publicinput.com/HousingElement or Spanish at publicinput.com/HousingElementES and are encouraged to complete the survey by Aug. 29.

City employees will also staff a tent at the Menlo Park farmers market on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to collect survey input. The market is located between Santa Cruz Avenue and Menlo Avenue in the parking lot off of Chestnut Street downtown.

Survey participants will be entered to win one of 12 $25 gift cards to local businesses.

Input gathered for SRI redevelopment

A proposal in the works to redevelop the research and development campus at SRI International is closer to being submitted to the city of Menlo Park, after the developers hosted three open house sessions in the community to collect input on the project.

According to Mark Murray of the developer Lane Partners, the plan is to submit the plans and have a study session on the proposed development by the end of the year.

The site is "ripe for being reenvisioned" after few changes over the past 70 years, he said. Its location offers great potential for improving bike connectivity in the area, he said. The SRI International campus, owned by SRI, is bordered by Ravenswood Avenue, Middlefield Road and Laurel Street, and is across the street from Menlo-Atherton High School and the City Hall/Burgess Park campus, so it could be reconfigured to provide safer bike access.

Early feedback on the proposal has centered around housing and community amenities such as open space, according to developer spokesperson Adam Alberti. About 150 people had attended one of the three open house events, he noted.

People are also interested in seeing the chain-link fence that currently encloses the campus removed and replaced with a development that's more part of the neighborhood, said Jason McCarthy of Studios Architecture at an open house session July 28. They also seemed interested in having more unprogrammed open space and open lawn areas, he added.

Overall, community input has been "all over the board," but the biggest questions have to do with how the 28 acres of proposed open space will be additive, rather than duplicative, for the community, and how much and what types of housing should be included as part of the development. The developer has proposed to add 400 units of new housing as part of the campus redevelopment project.

One possible community amenity concept floated in preliminary posters at the open house sessions was a juice bar/bike repair station. Other potential priorities include safer school access via improved bike and pedestrian access and sustainable office space plans.

– Kate Bradshaw

