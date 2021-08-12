Former Los Altos Trader Joe's employee arrested after boys report sexual assaults at the store

A 29-year-old registered sex offender has been arrested by Los Altos police for allegedly sexually assaulting two boys, the department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Deepak Charan, an East Palo Alto resident, was employed at the time of the incidents at the Trader Joe's located at 2310 Homestead Road in Los Altos. A boy told police that while shopping at the store Charan allegedly approached him and touched him in an inappropriate sexual manner.

During the first investigation, a second boy reported to police that Charan allegedly touched him in a similar manner. The alleged incidents occurred between late April through the end of June. The two boys didn't know each other, police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Charan, who was taken into custody on Tuesday at the Redwood City office of his San Mateo County probation officer. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 by sexual penetration; sexual penetration with a foreign object on a child age 14 or older by force or fear; a lewd and lascivious act on a child under age 14; molestation of a child under age 16 by a felon convicted of a lewd and lascivious act; and assault with intent to commit mayhem, rape, sodomy, oral copulation or other sex crimes.

In 2017, Charan pleaded no contest to child pornography charges, including employing or using a child for commercial pornography production, in San Mateo County Superior Court and received a three-year prison sentence.