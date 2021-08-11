Stanford University now requiring weekly COVID-19 testing regardless of vaccination status

Students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to be tested weekly for COVID-19, Stanford University announced on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
In an email sent to students, Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs, wrote that the university was taking the precaution to protect students' health and safety to prepare for the in-person fall quarter. All students, whether they live on or off campus, must be tested weekly for the coronavirus starting Aug. 15, she said. The highly sensitive test allows students to test themselves and provides results within 24 hours, she said.
The university announced on July 22 that it had seven "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated students.
"Working together, we can monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 at Stanford, adjust requirements as needed, protect our friends and family, and keep campus as safe as possible for in-person learning and activities this summer and autumn," she wrote.
All students newly arriving to campus will be tested if they live on campus, live in university provided off-campus student housing, or come to campus frequently. Unvaccinated international students and other unvaccinated students traveling to campus from international locations are required to arrive seven days early to complete entry testing, vaccination, and a period of restricted activity.
The university is also requiring all students coming to campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Students who haven't yet uploaded their vaccination status will have a hold placed on their registration for fall classes, Brubaker-Cole said.
Stanford is also requiring all students, employees and visitors to wear face coverings indoors in all spaces except when they are alone in a private office, student room or while eating and drinking. The university is also recommending vaccinations for spouses, partners and children ages 12 years and older.
"Vaccination provides a high degree of protection against serious illness from infection, and the large percentage of vaccinated students, faculty, and staff at Stanford protects our campus community as a whole. We will continually assess these measures and will notify the entire campus community if changes are needed," she said, adding, "we are confident these public health measures will protect our campus community."
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.