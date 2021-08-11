Obituaries: Peter J. Ruh, Rosemary Young, Sararose Leonard Taft

Peter J. Ruh, 64, Atherton resident and former board member of East Palo Alto’s Ecumenical Hunger Program, died on July 6. Rosemary Young, 88, founder of Peninsula Open Space Trust and a longtime Portola Valley resident, died on July 30. Sararose Leonard Taft, 81, Atherton resident, died on Aug. 6.

