News

Slight chance of thunderstorms, heat increase threat of wildfires this week

by Keith Burbank/Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 10, 2021, 10:58 am 0

Photo by Anuragrana18 obtained via Wikimedia Commons.

Bay Area temperatures will gradually rise this week, causing drier conditions and prompting concerns over wildfires, National Weather Service officials said Monday.

Temperatures are expected to be above average, especially late in the week. Interior areas of the region may see temperatures well above average.

Weather officials said they won't know how hot the coastal and bayshore regions of the Bay Area will get until later this week.

Thunderstorms are possible in the region this week, further stoking concerns over wildfires.

Thunderstorms are possible midday Tuesday into Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday because of two pulses of monsoonal moisture from the south.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Slight chance of thunderstorms, heat increase threat of wildfires this week

by Keith Burbank/Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 10, 2021, 10:58 am

Bay Area temperatures will gradually rise this week, causing drier conditions and prompting concerns over wildfires, National Weather Service officials said Monday.

Temperatures are expected to be above average, especially late in the week. Interior areas of the region may see temperatures well above average.

Weather officials said they won't know how hot the coastal and bayshore regions of the Bay Area will get until later this week.

Thunderstorms are possible in the region this week, further stoking concerns over wildfires.

Thunderstorms are possible midday Tuesday into Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday because of two pulses of monsoonal moisture from the south.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.