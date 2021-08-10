San Francisco Ballet makes its return to live performance at Stanford

San Francisco Ballet is making its return to live, in-person performance with a program taking place not in its namesake city but rather at a show further south. "Starry Nights" will be performed outdoors at Stanford University's Frost Amphitheater, 351 Lasuen St., at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13-14, in partnership with Stanford Live.

The "Starry Nights" lineup includes George Balanchine's "Serenade" (set to a score by Tchaikovsky) and "Tarantella" (set to Gottschalk); Danielle Rowe's "For Pixie" (set to music by Nina Simone); and Helgi Tomasson's "Soirees Musicales" (set to Benjamin Britten) and "The Fifth Season" (set to Karl Jenkins).

According to Stanford Live's website, as of Aug. 9, there is no pod seating for the show. Visitors to Frost Amphitheater must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of arrival. Masks are required for unvaccinated audience members and encouraged for all.

Tickets and more information are available at live.stanford.edu.