Crime briefs: Arrest in rape case and police intervene when man found harming himself with scissors

Arrest in rape case

A Menlo Park man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly raped an acquaintance last month in San Carlos, San Mateo Sheriff's Office officials said.

Fernando Mendoza, 35, was arrested at his home and taken to the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Mendoza allegedly entered the victim's home in the early morning hours of July 17, took off his clothes and stood by while she was asleep, according to sheriff's officials.

Mendoza was allegedly naked when the victim woke, raped her and fled, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies believe the rape is an isolated case, but anyone with information about Mendoza is asked to call Detective Carryn Barker at (650) 363-4050 or email the detective at [email protected]

