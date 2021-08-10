News

Crime briefs: Arrest in rape case and police intervene when man found harming himself with scissors

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 10, 2021, 5:42 pm
Arrest in rape case

A Menlo Park man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly raped an acquaintance last month in San Carlos, San Mateo Sheriff's Office officials said.

Fernando Mendoza, 35, was arrested at his home and taken to the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Mendoza allegedly entered the victim's home in the early morning hours of July 17, took off his clothes and stood by while she was asleep, according to sheriff's officials.

Mendoza was allegedly naked when the victim woke, raped her and fled, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies believe the rape is an isolated case, but anyone with information about Mendoza is asked to call Detective Carryn Barker at (650) 363-4050 or email the detective at [email protected]

Self-harm intervention

Menlo Park Police intervened in a mental health crisis Saturday evening in the 800 block of Santa Cruz Avenue, where a man was cutting himself with scissors while seated in the roadway.

Officers say the man, who was severely bleeding, voluntarily dropped the scissors after they used deescalation and negotiation techniques. Police officers administered life-preserving measures until fire department paramedics arrived.

The 32-year-old man was sent to the hospital for medical treatment and mental health services.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is encouraged to text or call the National Crisis Hotline at 1 (800) 273-TALK (8255) or (650) 579-0350. Residents can also text BAY to 741741 to reach a Crisis Text Line counselor 24/7.

