Pop-up vaccinations at community college district campuses this week

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 9, 2021, 12:52 pm 0

The entrance of Cañada College in Redwood City on Feb. 10, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The San Mateo Community College District is hosting drive thru pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They'll take place at the following locations:

• Tuesday, Aug. 10, Cañada College, 4200 Farm Hill Blvd., Woodside, Lot 7

• Thursday, Aug. 12, Skyline College, 3300 College Dr., San Bruno, Lot C

• Friday, Aug. 13, College of San Mateo, 1700 W. Hillsdale Blvd., San Mateo, Beethoven Lot 2

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available, according to the district.

Register here. A reservation is preferred but no one will be turned away. Those ages 12-17 will need parental permission to receive the vaccine.

