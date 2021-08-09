Pop-up vaccinations at community college district campuses this week

The San Mateo Community College District is hosting drive thru pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
They'll take place at the following locations:
• Tuesday, Aug. 10, Cañada College, 4200 Farm Hill Blvd., Woodside, Lot 7
• Thursday, Aug. 12, Skyline College, 3300 College Dr., San Bruno, Lot C
• Friday, Aug. 13, College of San Mateo, 1700 W. Hillsdale Blvd., San Mateo, Beethoven Lot 2
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available, according to the district.
Register here. A reservation is preferred but no one will be turned away. Those ages 12-17 will need parental permission to receive the vaccine.
