Woodside Arts & Culture hosts a buzzworthy talk

What's a typical day in the life of a honeybee like? It turns out that the phrase "as busy as a bee" exists for a reason. Mike Vigo of local beekeeping company The Bee Ranchers discusses the lives of honeybees, including the daily obstacles they face, at Woodside Arts & Culture's First Friday online talk, which takes place Aug. 6, 7 p.m.

V​igo will ​also talk about the importance of honeybees in our local ecosystem and discuss the steps involved in harvesting honey. ​

In addition, he will talk about what it takes to keep a honeybee colony thriving​ — and he should know: T​he Bee Ranchers offers an array of services for those who would like to keep bees or just lend the pollinators a hand, according to the company's website. The Ranchers will set up hives, help maintain them and harvest the honey, or host a hive for those who would like to support bees but don't want to actively keep them. The company will also rescue bee swarms, an issue that often comes up in the spring as bees are in transit, looking for a new hive to call home.

For more information, visit woodsideartandculture.org​​