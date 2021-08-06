Menlo Park's child care program director survives COVID-19 after more than two months in hospital

Natalya Jones doesn't remember a lot about her COVID-19 experience.
The woman who for many years has overseen the Menlo Children's Center and the Belle Haven Child Development Center as director of Menlo Park's child care programs was hospitalized with a severe case of COVID-19 for nearly two and a half months, from April 25 to July 6.
She'd just come back from Mexico and felt fine, but she got tested as a just-in-case measure, she said in an interview.
"Everybody's tests came back negative except for mine," she said.
She was feeling fine and checked in with her doctor. Later, she began to cough.
She said her daughter Brooklyn, who also works at the Menlo Children's Center, took her to the Kaiser hospital in Antioch in the middle of the night after she became kind of delirious, speaking but not making sense.
"That's all I remember," Jones said.
She woke up a month later at a hospital in Santa Clara.
Jones is still piecing together what happened to her while she was hospitalized, but once she did wake up, she said, her recovery seemed to progress remarkably quickly.
"From what I hear from the nurses, there were many people in my same situation that didn't make it," she said."They expected me to go from the hospital to have to go either (to) a nursing home or a rehab facility, and I was able to come home."
She said she's still on oxygen support and relies on her family to help her with basic household activities, like cooking meals and using the stairs in their home in Brentwood.
While her family moved to Brentwood in the East Bay about seven years ago, Jones said she was raised in East Palo Alto and spent much of her youth in Menlo Park.
Right now, she's working on occupational and physical therapy and trying to be patient with her body while it recovers. The experience has made her look at life differently and value the people in her life more, she said.
"Now that I'm home, I know I'm getting stronger each day," she said. "It's a very, very slow process."
Daughter Brooklyn said the experience was "definitely scary."
"When she was in the hospital, I had to step up to pay bills and figure out all that," she said.
The family is receiving disability benefits, but Brooklyn has since returned to work to help with expenses, even while she's had to help her mom coordinate doctor's appointments.
Before contracting COVID-19, Jones said, she was wary of the COVID-19 vaccines and hadn't received one.
"I just felt it was developed really fast," she said. "I didn't necessarily trust it."
Now, she said, she works to dissuade other skeptics of their vaccine hesitancy.
"I try to tell people, yeah, it was created really fast, and yeah, there's a lot of questions, (but) it could save your life," Jones said. "I could have been dead. I don't want somebody to go through that."
"If I had (the vaccine), I wouldn't have gotten hit as hard," she added.
The message she's sharing, she said, is that COVID is real.
"Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones," she said.
The virus doesn't follow rules, and if you become ill, you don't know what's going to happen, she said. "They couldn't explain why I got it so bad but the person next to me (didn't). There's no rule to it. It's so real, and it's deadly. I would just say, take every precaution you can."
She said she received her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on July 23, the same day she spoke with The Almanac.
To support Jones and her family while she was hospitalized, a crowd fundraiser on the website GoFundMe has, to date, generated about $21,000 for Jones' recovery from 192 donations, with many donors from the local community.
Jones said she was overwhelmed with appreciation when she learned about the fund.
"When I woke up and saw it, I was just shocked, surprised and very grateful," she said. "Even now, I'm still shocked at how much was raised by families in the community that I've been working with. I never expected that outpouring of love and support."
Right now, she doesn't yet have a timeline for when she'll get back to her work with children.
But she's not done, she said.
"Once I can get back to a baseline, I'll be going back. I have a lot more I think I can offer to the community," she said.
