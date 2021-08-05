News

Let those leaves of three be, county poison control agency warns

Poison oak is abundant in the area this time of year, San Mateo County Poison Control System says

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Thu, Aug 5, 2021
Poison oak is abundant along the Alpine Road bike and pedestrian path between Menlo Park and Portola Valley. Photo by Kate Bradshaw.

Poison oak is locally abundant this time of year, the San Mateo County Poison Control System warned in a recent announcement.

The dense shrub known for the oak-like shape of its three-leaflet clusters can have either glossy or dull leaves, and can range from 1 to 6 feet high. It can trigger physiological symptoms among people who either come into direct contact with the plant or by touching clothing, shoes, gloves, pets and tools that have contacted the plant.

People adventuring outside are advised to keep in mind the common saying, "Leaves of three, let it be," as an easy way to identify and avoid poison oak, the system stated.

The county's poison control system reports that people who are allergic to poison oak who are exposed can experience an itchy rash and water blisters between one and six days after coming into contact with the leaves. (And most people are allergic to poison oak, reports the American Academy of Dermatology Association.)

The three-leafed poison oak plant hangs over the fence along the Alpine Road bike and pedestrian path between Menlo Park and Portola Valley. Photo by Kate Bradshaw.

Unfortunately, repeated exposure to poison oak can increase one's sensitivity to it, the county poison system reports.

To minimize their risk of a negative reaction to poison oak, people should first avoid exposure by wearing boots, gloves and long pants while hiking and stay on trails away from brush where poison oak grows, it advises.

Anyone exposed to poison oak should wash the area exposed thoroughly with lukewarm water and apply rubbing alcohol to help wash away the poison oak oil. They should also wash all clothing, tools and pets that have been exposed.

People who experience an allergic reaction to poison oak should not scratch the rash, since that can cause infection, but use calamine lotion, hydrocortisone cream or antihistamines to help stop the itching.

If you need help

Anyone who experiences trouble breathing or swallowing, experiences swelling, especially of the eyelids, face or genitals, has many blisters or has the rash covering much of their body should get immediate medical attention.

For any questions, people can call poison control at 1-800-222-1222 and receive free and confidential information from trained pharmacists, nurses and other providers.

The service is available 24/7 and interpretive services are available. People can also get weekly safety tips by texting 20121 and writing "TIPS" to receive the tips in English or "PUNTOS" to receive them in Spanish.

