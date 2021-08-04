Supervisors appoint 14 county residents to help redraw county district maps

Members were selected based on associations with "good government, civil rights, civic engagement, and community groups or organizations that are active in the County, including those active in language minority communities," according to a staff report.

The 14 members are: Nirmala Bandrapalli, Nathan Chan and Hermes Monzon Ruiz for District 1; Marcus Barber, James Lawrence and Kailen Sallander for District 2; Benj Azose, Nadia Bledsoe Popyack and Marian Lee for District 3; Mark Dinan and Rudy Espinoza for District 4; and Rita Chow, Miguel Louis (Rudy) Guerrero and Priscilla Romero for District 5.

The board also appointed two alternates: David Chu and Mark Olbert.

To ensure each district has three members, the county will accept applications for the 15th seat for District 4. Applicants must live in District Four, which includes Redwood City, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park (east of El Camino Real) and the unincorporated area of North Fair Oaks. Applications will be accepted until noon on Aug. 16. Residents can apply online or find instructions to apply by mail at cmo.smcgov.org/districtlines.

During Tuesday's meeting, several callers expressed support for the board's decision and requested that there are enough public workshops to help people understand the process and provide input.

Julia Marks, a voting rights attorney with Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus, said that the commission should host more than two meetings before census data is released.

"We have found that initial engagement can be really challenging since this is complicated subject matter," Marks said based on the caucus' involvement in redistricting efforts in other California communities. "People often need multiple opportunities to listen and engage before they're ready to provide the very detailed input that the line drawers will need to do their job."

Following a series of public workshops, the San Mateo County commission will recommend changes to the current district map and create a new draft map or maps. A professional demographer and county staff will help with the process.

The Board of Supervisors will then approve the final map.

Current laws require the new district map to be fully approved by Dec. 15 and the county is asking the commissioners to complete the map by Nov. 15. However, with census data expected to be released in October, County Counsel John Beiers said it was a compact timeline and he did not know whether legislation would extend the timeline.

Board President David Canepa, who oversaw the recruitment efforts along with Supervisor Don Horsley, said their goal was to create a commission that reflects the diversity of the county.

The commission consists of a group of eight men and six women, between 23 and 73 years old, who are ethnically diverse and from communities across the county.

"The next step is inviting every resident, regardless of age or immigration status to get involved in the process and contributing to our future," Canepa said in a statement. "Where those lines go helps to ensure everyone has an equal voice."

The current district map is available online at bos.smcgov.org/.

For more information or to receive email updates about the District Lines Advisory Commission, visit cmo.smcgov.org/districtlines.