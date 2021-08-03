Arts

Upcoming Earthwise concerts move to Mitchell Park

Musicians including La Doña, David James Trio and Vetiver will perform free outdoor shows this month

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

San Francisco musician La Doña will perform at Mitchell Park in Palo Alto on Aug. 7. Courtesy Earthwise Productions.

Free concerts by La Doña and the David James Trio, originally scheduled for Aug. 7 and Aug. 17, respectively, at the Palo Alto Art Center, have been moved to the Mitchell Park Bowl at 600 E. Meadow Drive, according to Earthwise Productions' founder Mark Weiss.

The new venue will allow the performances to be held outdoors, as well as for more listeners to attend the Aug. 7 show by La Doña, which was at capacity for the previous location.

Vetiver will perform in Palo Alto's Mitchell Park on Aug. 14.

San Francisco indie-folk band Vetiver has also been added to the Aug. 14 bill.

Both shows begin at 2 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at earthwiseproductions.live.

