Upcoming Earthwise concerts move to Mitchell Park

Free concerts by La Doña and the David James Trio, originally scheduled for Aug. 7 and Aug. 17, respectively, at the Palo Alto Art Center, have been moved to the Mitchell Park Bowl at 600 E. Meadow Drive, according to Earthwise Productions' founder Mark Weiss.

The new venue will allow the performances to be held outdoors, as well as for more listeners to attend the Aug. 7 show by La Doña, which was at capacity for the previous location.

San Francisco indie-folk band Vetiver has also been added to the Aug. 14 bill.

Both shows begin at 2 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at earthwiseproductions.live.