County health officials urge vaccinations, aim for 80% vaccination rate in every community by the end of 2021

As of Monday, the county has hit its goal of vaccinating 90% of people countywide, as 89.6% of residents 12 and older have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

A schedule of weekly vaccine clinics is available online at smchealth.org/vaccine-clinic-calendar. The clinics are welcome to all and do not require an appointment.

"Each time a San Mateo County resident chooses to receive the vaccine, we are all safer. Thus our major focus remains maximizing the reach of vaccines among our residents," Rogers said.

During a meeting of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health, said once more that vaccines remain the most powerful tool amid the "concerning rise in the number of COVID-19 cases."

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in San Mateo County, health officials have set a goal to vaccinate at least 80% of people in every community and subgroup by year-end. Overall, the county aims to vaccinate 90% of residents countywide.

Dr. Anand Chabra, San Mateo County Health COVID-19 mass vaccination section chief, said that "each day brings relatively small increases" in the number of vaccinated residents, but it was important that no communities are left behind.

And in terms of age, the youngest and oldest population groups have had the lowest vaccination rates, with 68% of 12- to 15-year-olds vaccinated and 64% of residents 85 and older vaccinated.

Geographically, the communities of Broadmoor, East Palo Alto, North Fair Oaks, El Granada, Loma Mar and Moss Beach have vaccination rates that range from that range from 51% to 76%.

But there are still pockets of the population -- such as specific communities, racial/ethnic groups and age groups -- where less than 80% have been vaccinated.

Rogers emphasized that unvaccinated individuals are at a higher risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. Plus, most COVID-19 cases nationwide have been among unvaccinated people.

To reach its goal, the county aims to hold 14 vaccine clinics per week from August to at least October.

The county also has a vaccine education task force working to share materials that answer questions about the vaccine.

To address the low vaccination rates in some groups, the county will focus on creating convenient vaccination strategies and increasing people's confidence in vaccines.

"Vaccinations do work and there's the science and data to back it up," Canepa said. "So I want to reaffirm that to people who are non-believers."

While board President David Canepa agreed with the idea of "vaccine passports," which would require proof of vaccination in certain settings, Rogers said they would have to consider who has the authority to regulate a vaccine passport.

"We've done a very good job of getting everyone vaccinated," Rogers said. "But the flow of patients in and out of those facilities also introduces some risk so I can't confirm that they are actually all breakthrough cases."

Supervisor Dave Pine asked whether the cases at long-term care facilities were breakthrough cases, as long-term care residents were one of the first groups in line for the vaccine.

However, Rogers said vaccinated people infected with the delta variant can still spread the virus, as the delta variant is more transmissible than other variants.

Between December and mid-July, less than 1% of COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County have been among vaccinated individuals. Specifically, there have been 158 breakthrough cases out of 17,148 cases total, Chabra said.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

County health officials urge vaccinations, aim for 80% vaccination rate in every community by the end of 2021