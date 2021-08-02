Sheryl Sandberg donates $10K to Menlo Park school district parcel tax measure campaign

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg gave $10,000 last month to support the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD)'s parcel tax measure campaign effort; her donation constituted about a quarter of the total contributions the campaign received for the period starting May 19 and ending June 30. The proposed tax will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Sandberg, who lives in Menlo Park, made the donation to the "Committee to Support Menlo Park Schools, Yes on Parcel Tax Measure" on June 21. The committee raised $40,275 from May to June to support the $598-per-parcel measure, which would provide $4.6 million annually for 12 years. Statements show a total of 65 donations made.

Jacob Mizrahi, a partner at investment firm Oval Partners in Palo Alto, gave the second highest donation: $5,000.

Notable donors associated with the district included: MPCSD board President Sherwin Chen, $3,500; Trustee Stacey Jones, $250; Trustee David Ackerman, $200; Terry Thygesen, former trustee, $2,500; Trustee Francesca Segrè, $250. (Trustee Scott Saywell was the only board member who didn't contribute to the committee during the latest campaign finance reporting period.) San Mateo County Community College District Trustee John Pimentel contributed $250. Menlo Park City Councilwoman Jennifer Wolosin gave $200.

During the reporting period, the campaign spent nearly $6,800. The bulk of the expenses were to pay Whitehurst/Mosher Campaign Strategy and Media, a political consulting firm hired by the district to advise on the parcel tax, that charged $5,000 for its campaign consulting fees.