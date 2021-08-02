Sheryl Sandberg donates $10K to Menlo Park school district parcel tax measure campaign

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg gave $10,000 last month to support the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD)'s parcel tax measure campaign effort; her donation constituted about a quarter of the total contributions the campaign received for the period starting May 19 and ending June 30. The proposed tax will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Sandberg, who lives in Menlo Park, made the donation to the "Committee to Support Menlo Park Schools, Yes on Parcel Tax Measure" on June 21. The committee raised $40,275 from May to June to support the $598-per-parcel measure, which would provide $4.6 million annually for 12 years. Statements show a total of 65 donations made.
Jacob Mizrahi, a partner at investment firm Oval Partners in Palo Alto, gave the second highest donation: $5,000.
Notable donors associated with the district included: MPCSD board President Sherwin Chen, $3,500; Trustee Stacey Jones, $250; Trustee David Ackerman, $200; Terry Thygesen, former trustee, $2,500; Trustee Francesca Segrè, $250. (Trustee Scott Saywell was the only board member who didn't contribute to the committee during the latest campaign finance reporting period.) San Mateo County Community College District Trustee John Pimentel contributed $250. Menlo Park City Councilwoman Jennifer Wolosin gave $200.
During the reporting period, the campaign spent nearly $6,800. The bulk of the expenses were to pay Whitehurst/Mosher Campaign Strategy and Media, a political consulting firm hired by the district to advise on the parcel tax, that charged $5,000 for its campaign consulting fees.
This isn't the first time Sandberg has supported the district's parcel tax measures. In 2016, she donated $10,000 to the campaign for the district's unsuccessful attempt to pass two other parcel tax measures.
The proposed tax, which requires two-thirds voter approval to pass and has not yet been named by the elections office, would replace the district's Measure X, which passed in 2017 with an initial annual rate of $360 per parcel for $2.83 million annually. The measure expires in July 2022.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Are you tired of paying higher and higher taxes, Then Stop it Now, Read your property tax bill, There are approx. 10 separate parcel taxes you pay twice a year in addition to the county property taxes. This $600 tax may not sound like a lot to some people but add up all the extra parcel taxes and you may be surprised. Now factor in people on fixed incomes who are trying to hang on to their homes. Where are they going to cut back to pay this, Food, Medicine? Don't add to the crisis of homelessness. Just say No to more taxes, Ca. is already the highest taxed state in the country.
Registered user
Atherton: other
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Westbrook- Totally agree. The district need to spend less, not tax more.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Sandberg could probably come out of pocket herself and cover what the district is asking for without even feeling it. Yet, she donates money to get voters to pick other people's pockets. I have yet to see the district provide any real evidence that they actually NEED more money. Enrollment is declining. Please explain how in a atmosphere of rising property tax revenues and declining enrollment the district could possibly need more money.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
42 minutes ago
Registered user
42 minutes ago
I agree that this parcel tax makes no sense. Looking at enrollment in the last 10 years it has not really changed much, what has changed significantly is revenue from property tax. Because of the increase in home prices property tax revenue for Menlo Park and Atherton has been going up on the order of 10% a year. Since the school district gets a percentage of property tax the amount they receive has also been going up significantly year over year. Bottom line is the district has roughly the same number of students and more than twice the yearly revenue as 10 years ago, where it the money going? I doubt teachers are making twice what they were 10 years ago... Vote No