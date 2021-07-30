Rainbow House event honors local leader with a kaleidoscope of art and music

A unique event taking place Sunday, Aug. 1, celebrates the many talents of a late community leader and his vision. The Rainbow House Art Show, which will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at Cooley Landing Park, 2100 Bay Road, East Palo Alto, highlights the creativity and community spirit of Norman Fontaine, an artist and musician from East Palo Alto.

The concept of Rainbow House — an inclusive, creative gathering space — was a dream of Fontaine's, according to Ulises Cisneros of Pamoja Magazine, an organizer of the event.

Fontaine, who died in 1987, was a force in East Palo Alto's art, history and politics, from teaching the arts at the Menlo Park Boys and Girls Club to helping East Palo Alto to become a city, according to a social media post from Pamoja Magazine.

Fontaine was an accomplished conga drummer who in the 1960s co-founded the band The Skins, a group that would open for another local band called The Warlocks, which became the Grateful Dead.

His talent as a visual artist won him a scholarship to California College of Arts and Crafts (now called the California College of the Arts) and he would later show works at the De Young Museum and the Oakland Museum of Art.