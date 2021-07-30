Community briefs: Menlo Park mayor, assemblyman talk upcoming legislation; Atherton's National Night Out; study on all-electric homes

The city has also begun to have talks about redistricting, updates to its climate action plan and hopefully will be moving forward with implementing the city's parks master plan, he added.

Combs talked about some of the city initiatives in Menlo Park, noting that the city has kicked off its reopening process and hopes to end the summer with a "full and complete reopening of the city's traditional programming and services."

He mentioned legislation he's leading, such as AB 1346, a proposal to ban new gas-powered "small off-road engines" like leaf blowers and lawn mowers; AB 390, a proposal to ensure that consumers who sign up for services online are also able to cancel their subscriptions online with ease; and AB 928, a proposal to standardize course numbers at community colleges and make the college transfer process less confusing.

The city charges $5.25 per 1,000 square feet of impervious area on each city property, a fee established in 1994 that has remained the same since then, according to staff. Smaller home parcels average roughly $16 to $18 per property, while larger home parcels average $20 to $26 per property. Typical 5,000-square-foot commercial properties along Santa Cruz Avenue pay $26 per property.

The Menlo Park fee is collected as part of the San Mateo County tax roll, while the countywide fee is collected by the Countywide Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, according to a staff report.

Currently, a master plan laying out stormwater system improvements over the next 25 years is being developed. The city has an agreement with Wood Rodgers, Inc. to develop the plan, a draft version of which is expected to be completed in 2022, according to the report.

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear a mask, but unvaccinated attendees are required to wear a mask, according to the town. There will be free food and drinks, which will be provided cafeteria-style on individual platters.

National Night Out is a nationwide campaign held annually by the National Association of Town Watch. Neighbors are encouraged to step out of their homes and interact with police, fire and safety officers, often during a block party-style event, according to the organization's website .

The Atherton Police Department will host a "National Night Out" event on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of the Main House in Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Ave.

The funds are used to cover the administration and operating costs, and help pay for overhead and various professional services, according to the report.

Go to the town's website , for more information and to apply. The deadline is Sept. 10.

Spaces for the workshop are limited. The department plans to accept the first 25 applications so that the class size allows for better interaction and hands-on training. If there is a high level of interest, there may be other workshops in 2022. To attend, you must be at least 21 years old, an Atherton resident, and not have any felony convictions.

The instruction will be provided primarily by both sworn and non-sworn staff from the police department's patrol detail, dispatch, property and evidence, K9, and investigations departments.

The city's Environmental Quality Commission discussed the topic, one of the city's climate action priorities, at its July 21 meeting. Access the meeting video here .

Switching to electricity can also help households save up to $800 per year in utility bills, and, the report states, making the switch can be affordable to everyone in the city "with the right mix of support programs and incentives."

In addition, it can have health impacts, according to the report, children in homes with gas stoves are 42% more likely to develop asthma than those with electric stoves.

According to an early announcement of the report's findings, methane gas is responsible for nearly 40% of the carbon pollution in Menlo Park.

Menlo Spark, a nonprofit in Menlo Park working to make the community become climate neutral by 2025, on July 23 released a new report called "Gassed Out: How Building Electrification Now Means a Healthy, Prosperous Menlo Park." The report lays out a pathway for the city to achieve all-electric buildings. The City Council has enacted a set of "reach" codes that mandate all-new buildings built as of January 2020 be heated and powered by electricity rather than natural gas.

Community briefs: Menlo Park mayor, assemblyman talk upcoming legislation; Atherton's National Night Out; study on all-electric homes