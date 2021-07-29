Woodside moves ballot measure election to November

Woodsiders will have to wait an extra two months to vote on changing zoning to allow for more outdoor community gathering spaces. The special election, originally set for Sept. 7, has been moved to Nov. 2 because the San Mateo County doesn't allow for elections immediately after a holiday (Labor Day).

Town Clerk Jennifer Li said the San Mateo County Elections Office caught the error prior to printing the ballots for the measure which would change zoning regulations so a parking lot behind Buck's Restaurant on Woodside Road can be developed. The measure would also allow for a parcel of land next to the Woodside Community Museum to be developed into an outdoor amphitheater.

"The town needed to pick a new date and go through the process again," she said in an email. In June, the council originally approved putting the measure on a ballot in September. On Tuesday, July 28, the council called a special election on Nov. 2, she said.

Current land use regulations limit two residentially zoned pieces of land adjacent to the Town Center, a town-owned complex along Woodside Road from Whiskey Hill Road to Roberts Market that includes government buildings and commercial businesses, and Cañada Corners at the Cañada Road intersection (owned by Roberts Market). To overturn these rules, established by ballot measures J and 1 in 1988 and 1989, respectively, residents must submit a petition to the town for a ballot measure to get voter approval.

The measure, which needs a simple majority in favor to pass, would allow the property behind Cañada Corners to be outfitted with surface parking to accommodate permanent outdoor dining, trails and play structures, all of which are now prohibited. It would also allow for the possible construction of a public building — an amphitheater or gazebo — for community events in the residentially zoned Town Center area.