Obituaries: Jack Phillips, Suzanne Stephen Weeks, Glena Lois Ballentine

Jack Phillips, 82, former educator and counselor at Palo Alto High School and one of the founding members of [email protected] festival, died on June 1. Suzanne Stephens Weeks, 100, the former mayor of Woodside, died on July 1. Glena Lois Ballentine, 95, a former Woodside and Menlo Park resident and active community volunteer, died on July 14.

Click on their names to read the full obituaries, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.