Longtime Woodside Postal Service worker hangs up her hat

Growing bored with her Postal Service job in Redwood City, an opening popped up in Woodside and Vasquez applied. She recalled the warm welcome she received from residents her first week there.

Vasquez started out as a distribution clerk with the U.S. Postal Service in Redwood City at 1100 Broadway when she was 20. Her mom felt her job at Advanced Micro Devices at the time "wasn't good enough" and urged her to apply to the USPS, especially since the organization was recruiting Latino people at the time.

"It's a horsey town," said Vasquez, who worked for the Postal Service for nearly 37 years, 16 of them in Woodside. Her final day was June 30.

Debra Mattmann, the owner of Twister, the tiny horse in question, pointed out that there were "no dogs allowed" signs in the Woodside Road post office, but none that said "no horses allowed." This is just one fond memory Lydia Vasquez, 57, had as lead clerk of Woodside's post office.

SLIDESHOW. Woodside residents gathered in front of the post office on June 30, 2021, to celebrate Lydia Vasquez's last day of work after she finished her final shift at 5 p.m. Courtesy Lydia Vasquez.

Colucci described Vasquez as very patient, defying every stereotype of postal employees. "Lydia has a beautiful spirit and I know she will be sorely missed by us all," she said.

"What I've always loved about living in Woodside is the small-town feeling," said Woodside resident Michele Colucci in an email. "Lydia's face always has a smile on it. ... Does not matter how long it takes you to fumble with your packages or to write the labels. Or how many children are tugging on your skirt and demanding your attention while you're at the window."

Over the years, Vasquez said she tried to keep the office upbeat, playing music on her Pandora, putting candy and doggie treats on the front desk for customers. At one point, she put out oranges at the request of customers, since Woodsiders tend to be healthier, and she displayed a chalkboard by the front window with positive sayings. She said people would come from San Carlos or Palo Alto for the Woodside post office's customer service. Yelp reviewers sing the praises of Vasquez and her former coworker Joe Dizon. (The small post office is just staffed by two employees).

At the time, the postal service was switching from manual machines to computerized machines and everything was getting digitized. "The first week was extremely fast training," she said.

"I was so nervous — I knew it was an influential area," said Vasquez, who was born in Dayton, Ohio, and now lives in Los Altos. "A customer who reminds me of my mom, Cynthia Jamplis, grabbed my hands and said: 'Welcome to Woodside.'"

With 1,000 P.O. Boxes at the office, there was still an influx of people coming to pick up their mail, but they just were not very social, she said.

"Especially working in Woodside, I got pretty close to my customers," she said. "I shared tidbits of my life. People were afraid of being too close; it took its toll. I wear my feelings on my sleeve. Overall I still tried to create the same dynamics before the pandemic."

The pandemic also took its toll on her. The post office kept its normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.), but fewer customers stopped in for fear of catching the virus. She adjusted to wearing a mask, but was unused to customers feeling uneasy and fearful.

In March, Vasquez started thinking about retiring. She said she wanted to "walk," "not crawl" out of her job at the post office.

"I wanted to spend time with her and live the life she was living," Vasquez said. They plan to travel to Ecuador and Vasquez plans to spend time with friends and family she wasn’t able to see during the pandemic -- "my job being so in the face of the public" -- over concerns about COVID-19 exposure.

Vasquez said she received about 35 letters from customers expressing their well wishes and support for her retirement. She's kept a file of the letters, along with her retirement banner, photos from her last day on the job and old Christmas cards from customers over the years.

"We acted like an old married couple," she said. "We would always tease each other. When I left I said: 'Good riddance.' ... I'll miss having someone to joke with on a daily basis, eight hours a day."

She'll miss the banter she had with her coworker Dizon, who she worked with for at least a decade.

She was surprised by the high turnout — about 25 people — given the number of people on vacation and the ongoing pandemic.

Vasquez described her going away party as "beautiful." There were balloons, a bottle of wine, a musical performance and so many flowers that her home looked like a flower shop when she brought them home.

Longtime Woodside Postal Service worker hangs up her hat