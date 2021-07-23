Seven new 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases reported at Stanford in a week

Seven vaccinated students at Stanford University have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, university leaders said in an announcement to students and staff on Thursday, July 22.

The positive cases are among students living on or near campus. The students are experiencing mild or moderate symptoms, according to the announcement from Russell Furr, associate vice provost of environmental health and safety and Dr. Rich Wittman, medical director of Stanford University Occupational Health Center.

The "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19, which are infections that occur in some vaccinated people, are often due to the delta variant, they said.

"The vaccines are very effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19 in these situations, but individuals still may experience symptoms," they added.

Stanford is requiring the use of face coverings in indoor spaces that are open to the public and is recommending the use of face coverings in any indoor spaces that are crowded. The university has face covering requirements for classrooms, public transit, health care facilities and other places and has additional requirements for unvaccinated people.