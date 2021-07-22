San Mateo County to start requiring face masks at county facilities on Monday

Starting Monday, face coverings will be required at San Mateo County facilities, the county announced Thursday.

The requirement is out of an abundance of caution, due to a "troubling rise in coronavirus cases," county officials said in a July 22 news release.

Visitors and county employees will need to wear face coverings at county offices, clinics or other public facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

County officials also expressed concerns about the rise of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is more contagious and spreads more easily.

As of July 22, the delta variant makes up 83% of positive COVID-19 cases that have been sequenced in California, making it the dominant strain.