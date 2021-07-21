Movie nights return to Courthouse Square

On Thursday evenings through Sept. 2, Redwood City is hosting a series of free double feature movie nights, offering a mix of family movies, feature films and independent film shorts from the BraveMaker Film Festival, a Redwood City-based film arts organization. Film screenings will take place at Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway.

Film schedule, as of July 20, includes:

Thursday, July 22, at 8 p.m., a BraveMaker independent film, and at 8:30 p.m., "Creed II" (117 min, 2018, PG-13).

Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m., "Raya and the Last Dragon" (114 min, 2021, PG), and at 8:30 p.m., "Yesterday" (116 min, 2019, PG-13).

Thursday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m., a BraveMaker independent film, and at 8:30 p.m., "Spider-Man: Far from Home" (129 min, 2019, PG-13).