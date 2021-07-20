County health officials urge vaccinations, indoor masking with rise as COVID-19 cases increase

As COVID-19 cases increase slightly in San Mateo County, health officials say that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against the virus, including the contagious delta variant.

During an update to the county's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Srija Srinivasan, deputy chief of San Mateo County Health, said the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations had increased from the numbers reported one week ago.

There were on average 41 new cases per day -- calculated with a seven-day lag -- for the week ending last Friday, up from an average of 27 cases per day the previous week. Hospitalizations have risen to double digits since last week, with 12 to 16 patients hospitalized each day in the last several days.

"The virus is circulating and because the delta variant is so contagious, this is a concerning time for those who are not fully vaccinated, including those under the age of 12 or those who have a compromised immune system that might not enable vaccination," Srinivasan said.

While Srinivasan urged people to wear masks in large, indoor settings where vaccination status might be unknown, she said getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against the virus.