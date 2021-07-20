Arts

Art Kiosk to host soaring new work by Carlos Estevez

The Flying Dreams evokes Da Vinci, kites and hope

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 20, 2021, 10:58 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Flying Dreams by Carlos Estevez will be on display at the Art Kiosk through Sept. 5. Courtesy Fung Collaboratives.

Miami-based, Cuban-born artist Carlos Estevez will offer new work at downtown Redwood City's Art Kiosk starting this week.

His installation, The Flying Dreams, "is a complex juxtaposition of symbols. Exotic handmade papers from around the world coupled with the artist's detailed drawings and collages transform the artwork into an ethereal flying creature merging from the beauty and ingenuity of a multi-eyed butterfly to a crude flying machine," according a press release from Fung Collaboratives, which curates the project (financial supporters include the Redwood City Improvement Association, the Redwood City Arts Commission, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative).

The kite-like artwork is inspired by the lure of the California dream and the spirit of hope that has led many to the Bay Area over the years.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, July 24, at 4 p.m. with refreshments provided by the Redwood City Parks, Recreation and Community Service Department.

The event will also serve as a thank you to and celebration of the other artists who've presented work at the Art Kiosk over the course of the pandemic — Kent Manske, Nanette Wylde, Tara de la Garza, Shiyao Lin, Steve Dellicarpini, Shannon Wright, Cynthia Gonzalez, Paul Kos, Anna Landa, Corey McCall, Cindy Stokes and Elizabeth Gomez.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

"These 12 artists kept creativity and positivity alive by working through the pandemic and presenting their art in the Art Kiosk with 11 amazing exhibitions," the press release states.

The Flying Dreams will be on display through Sept. 5. Art Kiosk is located at 2208 Broadway St., Redwood City. More information is available at redwoodcity.org and fungcollaboratives.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Art Kiosk to host soaring new work by Carlos Estevez

The Flying Dreams evokes Da Vinci, kites and hope

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 20, 2021, 10:58 am

Miami-based, Cuban-born artist Carlos Estevez will offer new work at downtown Redwood City's Art Kiosk starting this week.

His installation, The Flying Dreams, "is a complex juxtaposition of symbols. Exotic handmade papers from around the world coupled with the artist's detailed drawings and collages transform the artwork into an ethereal flying creature merging from the beauty and ingenuity of a multi-eyed butterfly to a crude flying machine," according a press release from Fung Collaboratives, which curates the project (financial supporters include the Redwood City Improvement Association, the Redwood City Arts Commission, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative).

The kite-like artwork is inspired by the lure of the California dream and the spirit of hope that has led many to the Bay Area over the years.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, July 24, at 4 p.m. with refreshments provided by the Redwood City Parks, Recreation and Community Service Department.

The event will also serve as a thank you to and celebration of the other artists who've presented work at the Art Kiosk over the course of the pandemic — Kent Manske, Nanette Wylde, Tara de la Garza, Shiyao Lin, Steve Dellicarpini, Shannon Wright, Cynthia Gonzalez, Paul Kos, Anna Landa, Corey McCall, Cindy Stokes and Elizabeth Gomez.

"These 12 artists kept creativity and positivity alive by working through the pandemic and presenting their art in the Art Kiosk with 11 amazing exhibitions," the press release states.

The Flying Dreams will be on display through Sept. 5. Art Kiosk is located at 2208 Broadway St., Redwood City. More information is available at redwoodcity.org and fungcollaboratives.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.