Woman side-swiped by car after telling man to leave her property

A Portola Valley woman told police on Monday, July 12, that a man side-swiped her with his car after approaching her about having her driveway repaved.

Around 9:45 a.m. two men in a white Ford Escape approached a resident of the 200 Block of Westridge Drive, according to a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release. The driver asked the resident if she would be interested in having her driveway repaved and she asked him to leave. She tried to photograph the license plate as they left and the car brushed up against her arm. She was not injured and reported that she doesn't believe that the driver intentionally tried to hit her.

She was concerned that the men were attempting to scam residents in the area by misrepresenting themselves as paving contractors.

The resident described the driver as a white man with an Irish accent in his 20s or 30s.

Such scams are becoming more commonplace and residents should be alert for anyone who approaches you for such purposes, according to the Sheriff's Office.