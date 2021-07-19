News

Carjacking suspect arrested near Facebook Saturday morning

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 19, 2021, 5:23 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Police arrested a carjacking suspect on July 17 at 3698 Haven Avenue in Redwood City, near the Facebook Headquarters in Menlo Park. Map via Google Maps.

Redwood City Police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of carjacking in the early morning of Saturday, July 17, not far from Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park.

Around midnight on Saturday, Redwood City police officers got a report of a carjacking at 1405 Marshall Street, according to a Monday, July 19, statement.

A driver and passenger were parked in front of the apartment building, police said. When the driver left the car to go into the complex, the passenger was approached by a man with a gun who forced him from the vehicle. The suspect drove off, heading southbound on Marshall Street toward Chestnut Street, according to the statement.

At 2:46 a.m., Menlo Park police officers located the stolen vehicle behind 3698 Haven Avenue. When they attempted to contact the driver, he fled on foot, police said. Officers from the Menlo Park and Redwood City police departments searched a homeless camp nearby and located the man hiding under a trailer.

The suspect was identified by the victim and arrested. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Nick Perna at 650-780-7672, or the Redwood City Police Department's tip line at 650-780-7110.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Carjacking suspect arrested near Facebook Saturday morning

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 19, 2021, 5:23 pm

Redwood City Police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of carjacking in the early morning of Saturday, July 17, not far from Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park.

Around midnight on Saturday, Redwood City police officers got a report of a carjacking at 1405 Marshall Street, according to a Monday, July 19, statement.

A driver and passenger were parked in front of the apartment building, police said. When the driver left the car to go into the complex, the passenger was approached by a man with a gun who forced him from the vehicle. The suspect drove off, heading southbound on Marshall Street toward Chestnut Street, according to the statement.

At 2:46 a.m., Menlo Park police officers located the stolen vehicle behind 3698 Haven Avenue. When they attempted to contact the driver, he fled on foot, police said. Officers from the Menlo Park and Redwood City police departments searched a homeless camp nearby and located the man hiding under a trailer.

The suspect was identified by the victim and arrested. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Nick Perna at 650-780-7672, or the Redwood City Police Department's tip line at 650-780-7110.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.