Carjacking suspect arrested near Facebook Saturday morning

Redwood City Police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of carjacking in the early morning of Saturday, July 17, not far from Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park.

Around midnight on Saturday, Redwood City police officers got a report of a carjacking at 1405 Marshall Street, according to a Monday, July 19, statement.

A driver and passenger were parked in front of the apartment building, police said. When the driver left the car to go into the complex, the passenger was approached by a man with a gun who forced him from the vehicle. The suspect drove off, heading southbound on Marshall Street toward Chestnut Street, according to the statement.

At 2:46 a.m., Menlo Park police officers located the stolen vehicle behind 3698 Haven Avenue. When they attempted to contact the driver, he fled on foot, police said. Officers from the Menlo Park and Redwood City police departments searched a homeless camp nearby and located the man hiding under a trailer.

The suspect was identified by the victim and arrested. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and possession of drug paraphernalia.