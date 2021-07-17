Residents encouraged to 'know your zone' for evacuations

San Mateo County emergency managers have divided the Peninsula into more than 300 evacuation zones in preparation for wildfire season, and all residents are encouraged to memorize their zone code to help save lives.

The "Know Your Zone" campaign is in partnership with Zonehaven, a third-party software system that has teamed up with emergency services across the region to send out real-time evacuation information during disasters.

What makes the software different is that it carves out zones based on best evacuation routes, traffic patterns and other factors, rather than traditional neighborhoods. First responders will make their evacuation orders based on these zones, and information will be sent out to the public via emergency alert notifications, social media and other platforms.

Residents can access real-time traffic conditions, open emergency shelters, incident location and information, weather updates and more in the Zonehaven platform.

"When it comes to emergency response, every minute counts," said San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley, whose District 3 includes the coast from Pacifica to the Santa Cruz County border. "Zonehaven gives emergency responders the ability to form hyperlocal evacuation plans quickly and collaboratively, which can be shared with the public immediately."