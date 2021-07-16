Education briefs: New coding program at Cañada College, local National Merit scholars

• Leah E. Strickland of Los Altos, who attended Woodside Priory School in Portola Valley. She will attend Emory College in Atlanta, Georgia. She plans to pursue a career in education.

• Joshua E. Lowe of Menlo Park, who attended Menlo School in Atherton. He plans to study computer science at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana.

The colleges will provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

On Monday, July 12, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 1,000 additional winners of scholarships financed by colleges and universities. Officials of each college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.

"Unfortunately, many service-sector workers — those who often lacked the luxury of working remotely — felt the full brunt of the pandemic and shutdown," he said in a statement. "Programs like this are needed to offer workers an opportunity to reskill and pivot toward a more stable and lucrative career in tech."

Damany Fisher, regional director of special projects for the Bay Area Community College Consortium, said that programs like this are especially needed in light of high unemployment caused by the pandemic.

Many graduates of expensive bootcamps are unable to find employment because the programs didn't teach the necessary skills to actually begin working at tech companies, the college notes.

"What makes this initiative unique is that while many private-public programs exist at universities, the vast majority cost upwards of $15,000, only last three months and lack the depth of technical competency required for budding coders to be hired at tech companies in the Bay Area," the release states. "This new program is the first partnership between a community college and a tech training provider designed to quickly and inexpensively teach students coding skills that are closely aligned with the current job market."

The nine-month full stack developer certificate program aims to create a "new, highly tech-skilled diverse workforce to help resolve the talent shortage and diversity challenges in the Bay Area," according to a press release from the community college, which is headquartered in Woodside. The first cohort will begin the course on Aug. 23 and commit 20 hours a week.

On July 8, Cañada College announced it will be hosting a new coding program at its Menlo Park site through tech training program provider, Qwasar Silicon Valley, starting this coming school year . It is being offered at a subsidized rate of $99 thanks to funding from the city of Menlo Park and will be held remotely.

Education briefs: New coding program at Cañada College, local National Merit scholars