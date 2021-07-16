Community briefs: Vaccine clinic, community chat with local Assemblyman, rent relief available

Belle Haven Action is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Redwood City on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at 3540 Florence Ave., in the back parking lot of Delucchi's Market in the Marsh Manor shopping center. Anyone over 12 may participate, and no appointments are needed. Call 650-257-0357 for more information.
Assemblyman Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) plans to host a virtual community coffee talk with Menlo Park Mayor Drew Combs on July 22, from noon to 1 p.m. to talk about problems facing Menlo Park residents. Participants are asked to RSVP to the event to access the Zoom link and to submit questions and comments in advance here.
National Night Out, an event hosted nationally to help neighbors connect with each other and local police departments, is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 3. People are encouraged to register any planned block parties with the city of Menlo Park. Any event involving a street closure also needs a special event permit form to be completed.
Access more information here.
Rent and utility relief is available to income-eligible renters and their landlords who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Go to housingiskey.com or call 833-430-2122 to learn more about rent relief options and see if you qualify. The current set of eviction protections are in effect through Sept. 30.
– Kate Bradshaw
Portola Valley resident Marie Trudelle, 29, won first place in the 5K race in the Run to the Beach Lake Tahoe on July 4, according to the run's website. Her finish time was 20:13.
– Angela Swartz
