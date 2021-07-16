Community briefs: Vaccine clinic, community chat with local Assemblyman, rent relief available

Vaccination clinic Saturday

Belle Haven Action is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Redwood City on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at 3540 Florence Ave., in the back parking lot of Delucchi's Market in the Marsh Manor shopping center. Anyone over 12 may participate, and no appointments are needed. Call 650-257-0357 for more information.

Community Coffee Thursday

Assemblyman Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) plans to host a virtual community coffee talk with Menlo Park Mayor Drew Combs on July 22, from noon to 1 p.m. to talk about problems facing Menlo Park residents. Participants are asked to RSVP to the event to access the Zoom link and to submit questions and comments in advance here.

National Night Out coming Aug. 3

National Night Out, an event hosted nationally to help neighbors connect with each other and local police departments, is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 3. People are encouraged to register any planned block parties with the city of Menlo Park. Any event involving a street closure also needs a special event permit form to be completed.

Access more information here.

Rent relief available

Rent and utility relief is available to income-eligible renters and their landlords who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.