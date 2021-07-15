Sheriff: Windy Hill Preserve reopens after suicidal man with a gun spotted in bushes on Wednesday

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department closed Windy Hill Open Space Preserve in Portola Valley after it received a report of a man lying in the bushes with what appeared to be a rifle sticking out from his clothing around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. The park was reopened Thursday, July 15, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office Enhanced Crisis Intervention (ECIT) Trained Deputies came and talked with the man, who appeared to be suicidal, according to a Sheriff's Office press release. A deputy used a drone to get a better visual of the man.

"An ECIT deputy was able to de-escalate this incident by talking to the subject and detaining him without anyone being hurt," police said.

The man was placed on an involuntary emergency psychiatric hold and taken to San Mateo County Medical Center for further evaluation, according to the press release. A shotgun was recovered at the scene.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies, California Highway Patrol officers and Midpeninsula Open Space Park rangers worked with the Sheriff's Office during the incident, the release states.