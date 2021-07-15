Sheriff: Windy Hill Preserve reopens after suicidal man with a gun spotted in bushes on Wednesday

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department closed Windy Hill Open Space Preserve in Portola Valley after it received a report of a man lying in the bushes with what appeared to be a rifle sticking out from his clothing around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. The park was reopened Thursday, July 15, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office Enhanced Crisis Intervention (ECIT) Trained Deputies came and talked with the man, who appeared to be suicidal, according to a Sheriff's Office press release. A deputy used a drone to get a better visual of the man.
"An ECIT deputy was able to de-escalate this incident by talking to the subject and detaining him without anyone being hurt," police said.
The man was placed on an involuntary emergency psychiatric hold and taken to San Mateo County Medical Center for further evaluation, according to the press release. A shotgun was recovered at the scene.
Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies, California Highway Patrol officers and Midpeninsula Open Space Park rangers worked with the Sheriff's Office during the incident, the release states.
MidPeninsula Regional Open Space District, which operates the 1,335-acre preserve, tweeted on Wednesday that the park would be closed for the remainder of the day.
"While is no immediate threat to safety, please avoid the area to allow law enforcement to work," the tweet states. "We anticipate the preserve reopening tomorrow (Thursday) morning, check back to confirm."
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 1-800-784-2433 to speak with a crisis counselor. People in Santa Clara County can call 1-855-278-4204. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454.
People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.
Additional resources can be found here.
