Menlo Park resident arrested in theft of up to $30K in jewelry from Portola Valley home

Wed, Jul 14, 2021, 10:51 am
Detectives arrested a 23-year-old Menlo Park man Tuesday, July 13, on suspicion of stealing at least $20,000 to $30,000 worth of jewelry from a pest control client in Portola Valley, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

On July 2, a woman reported she discovered a "large amount" of her jewelry missing from her Portola Valley home shortly after the pest control employee left her home for the day, a Sheriff's Office press release states.

Detectives said that the man was on probation which allowed law enforcement to conduct searches. On July 13 they said they searched his Menlo Park home and found a large amount of jewelry in his bedroom, including the items reported stolen by the Portola Valley victim. The suspect could not explain how he had gotten the other jewelry that did not belong to the victim, police say.

He was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property. He was booked at the San Mateo County Main Jail.

Detectives believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information on this case or a case that might be related is asked to contact Detective J. Piper at 650-363-4062 or via email at [email protected]

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz

