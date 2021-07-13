Arts

Environmental Volunteers hosts a 'Bioblitz' at the Baylands

July 17 event invites the community to join plant-and-animal discovery day

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 13, 2021, 10:48 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The local community can be part of a Baylands "Bioblitz," tracking animals and plants, on July 17, 2021. Courtesy Environmental Volunteers.

Fancy a chance to be a nature detective? Environmental Volunteers is inviting the local community to take part in a "Bioblitz" at the Palo Alto Baylands on Saturday, July 17, 9-11 a.m.

A Bioblitz is an event at which participants try to find and record as many species of plants and animals as possible in a given area during a certain time. This information is helpful to scientists studying the habitat.

Environmental Volunteers recommends bringing a camera and downloading the iNaturalist smartphone app, if possible.

Face masks and distancing will be required. Participating families will check in at the EcoCenter (2560 Embarcadero Road) and then set off on their exploration. Volunteers will be stationed throughout to answer questions and offer ecological information.

To register, go to eventbrite.com.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Environmental Volunteers hosts a 'Bioblitz' at the Baylands

July 17 event invites the community to join plant-and-animal discovery day

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 13, 2021, 10:48 am

Fancy a chance to be a nature detective? Environmental Volunteers is inviting the local community to take part in a "Bioblitz" at the Palo Alto Baylands on Saturday, July 17, 9-11 a.m.

A Bioblitz is an event at which participants try to find and record as many species of plants and animals as possible in a given area during a certain time. This information is helpful to scientists studying the habitat.

Environmental Volunteers recommends bringing a camera and downloading the iNaturalist smartphone app, if possible.

Face masks and distancing will be required. Participating families will check in at the EcoCenter (2560 Embarcadero Road) and then set off on their exploration. Volunteers will be stationed throughout to answer questions and offer ecological information.

To register, go to eventbrite.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.