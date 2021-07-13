Environmental Volunteers hosts a 'Bioblitz' at the Baylands

Fancy a chance to be a nature detective? Environmental Volunteers is inviting the local community to take part in a "Bioblitz" at the Palo Alto Baylands on Saturday, July 17, 9-11 a.m.

A Bioblitz is an event at which participants try to find and record as many species of plants and animals as possible in a given area during a certain time. This information is helpful to scientists studying the habitat.

Environmental Volunteers recommends bringing a camera and downloading the iNaturalist smartphone app, if possible.

Face masks and distancing will be required. Participating families will check in at the EcoCenter (2560 Embarcadero Road) and then set off on their exploration. Volunteers will be stationed throughout to answer questions and offer ecological information.

To register, go to eventbrite.com.