Atherton resident reports $130K worth of radio equipment missing from garage

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 13, 2021, 11:07 am
A sign outside the Atherton Police Department on July 8, 2020. Police reported another possible burglary in town. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

More than $139,000 worth of radio equipment was reported missing in Atherton on Friday, July 9, amid a crime spree in town.

Police said Monday, July 12, that sometime between November 2019 and July 1 of this year, someone stole 59 radio equipment items from a garage. If the burglary occurred this year, it will be the 32nd in town so far in 2021.

"The victim moved out of state and left the equipment at his parents' home in Atherton," Cmdr. Daniel Larsen said in a Monday email. "The victim's parents sent him a photograph of where the equipment was stored (in the garage) and the victim noticed the equipment was gone."

The incident is under investigation.

In a July 9 news bulletin, police noted that burglaries in town are typically happening in the early evenings or early morning hours. The department has added patrols during these times and is sending out decoy vehicles to assist with visibility and deterrence.

Burglars are mostly breaking into homes through unlocked doors or by shattering master bedroom glass doors and windows.

Although the town installed automated license plate readers (ALPRs) to alert police to known stolen or wanted vehicles and forensic investigation, the recent burglaries have involved perpetrators that are on foot or on a bicycle. The cameras cannot be used to identify perpetrators on foot or those that use bicycles to reach homes.

If you see something suspicious, report it to police at 650-688-6500 or 911 for emergencies.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz

