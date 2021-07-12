Midpeninsula residents nominated, appointed to state, county judgeships

Judge Charles E. Wilson II, an East Palo Alto resident, has been nominated as an associate justice of the California Sixth District Court of Appeal, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday.

The governor also appointed Nicole S. Healy, 58, of Menlo Park to serve as San Mateo County Superior Court judge.

Wilson, 46, has served as a judge in the Santa Clara County Superior Court since 2014. If approved for the appeals court position, he would replace Justice Eugene M. Premo, who has retired. The position requires a review by the state bar's Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation and confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments.

Wilson has previously served as an Alameda County deputy district attorney from 2007 to 2014. He received his Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration from the University of San Francisco. He was an associate at Gordon & Rees LLP from 2003 to 2007 and at Phillips, Spallas & Angstadt in 2003, according to Newsom's office.

Healy has been a partner of Ropers Majeski Kohn & Bentley since 2013. She was an attorney at Bergeson LLP in 2013 and "of counsel" and associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati from 1998 to 2012, according to Newsom's office.