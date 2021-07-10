State earmarks $5M to support Center for Economic Mobility in East Palo Alto

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated unemployment for over the past year, with many residents losing their jobs as companies were forced to downsize their staff. In an effort to build the local workforce, JobTrain is expected to receive a piece of California's $262 billion budget to help establish the Center for Economic Mobility in East Palo Alto with the Emerson Collective.

During a press conference on June 30, state Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, announced that $5 million was set aside for the project, contingent on Gov. Gavin Newsom signing the spending plan. Becker shared the news in a recorded message played during JobTrain's first in-person job fair since the pandemic started. The event featured more than 20 companies, including Ikea, Kaiser Permanente and the U.S. Postal Service.

"We know there's a pathway to better opportunities for better lives, economic stability and sustainability and ultimately economic prosperity," Becker said. "We know there are employers out there looking for employees."

JobTrain President and CEO Barrie Hathaway called the funding a "tremendous investment" for the project, which represents a new venture for the Menlo Park-based nonprofit.

An application for the 108,000-square-foot project at 2535 Pulgas Ave. was submitted to the city in July 2020 and remains under review, according to the city's website. JobTrain and the Emerson Collective have proposed a four-story building that would be occupied by both organizations. JobTrain plans to move its headquarters to the development, which would offer career training services, preschool, youth services and Cañada College.